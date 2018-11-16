Christopher McQuarrie on the future of 'Mission: Impossible': ‘I don’t want to be the person who kills Tom Cruise’ (exclusive)

Mission: Impossible – Fallout writer/director Christopher McQuarrie achieved the improbable with the sixth instalment in the franchise – not only did he top every stunt that has come before, he managed to top every previous movie, too.

To do that, he put Cruise into more life-endangering situations than ever, and, as a director who cares about his cast, that must have been intense.

“Oh yeah, it’s terrifying,” McQuarrie tells Yahoo Movies UK.

“On the one hand, he’s having a great time. The big difference between Tom [Cruise] and Ethan is that Ethan doesn’t want to do any of the things he’s doing, Tom can’t wait to do them. So, on the one hand, I know he’s having a good time. On the other hand, I don’t want to be the person who kills Tom Cruise. It’s extremely nerve-wracking. But we have a very good crew, and they’re incredibly professional, we know what we’re doing.

“The important thing to remember is that Tom isn’t a daredevil. He’s not reckless in his approach. It’s when Tom is not the only variable is when I’m most nervous. When Tom’s riding a motorcycle, I’m not worried about Tom wiping out on the bike, I’m worried about all the other cars on the road.”

Of course, McQuarrie has another issue to worry about for the next film, he’s potentially given the franchise a shorter shelf life; how many more times can they top these kinds of awe-inspiring stunts? “I would have thought that, I thought that going into Rogue Nation, that it was going to be really hard to top the Burj Khalifa [from Ghost Protocol],” McQuarrie says.

“I realised early on that it really isn’t about trying to top it. It’s about focusing on working on a movie that’s worthy of the name, and of the franchise, of being in the canon with those other films.”

“We took that further with Fallout, in that instead of trying to top any one stunt, we were just focused all the time on making each one of them stand-out.”

“The helicopter was being called a stunt very early on, but I said ‘No, that’s not a stunt, that’s a sequence.’ It wasn’t until later on that the payload gag came in, where he’s falling down the line and we thought that would be the stunt.”

“Then suddenly he’s hanging off a mountain, he’s jumping out of a window. We’ve moved the franchise beyond the capital ‘S’ stunt.”

But what does it mean for the future of the franchise? Could we see a Mission Impossible movie without stunts? “I think it’s such an essential element, it’s what the franchise has become, it’s what the expectations are. But I think now we’re free of having to go up with a signature stunt.

“We always go back to the same thing, we always go back to Harold Lloyd and Buster Keaton and Charlie Chaplin and so, for me now, it’s about sequences. That’s really what happened with Fallout. If I… Whoever takes on the next one, my thing would be to say ‘Focus on sequences, don’t worry about stunts, stunts will come as a result of those sequences.’”

Yahoo Movies UK chatted with McQuarrie about a whole host of film-related stuff – and you can read our uncut discussion below, covering everything from The Way Of The Gun to The Dark Knight and beyond…

Yahoo Movies UK: You became the first director to come back for a Mission: Impossible sequel, will you come back for a third instalment and make the first proper trilogy?

Christopher McQuarrie: Uhhhh… That remains to be seen. I’m still recovering from the last one.

