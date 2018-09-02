‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ Flies Into China With Series High $77M, Cruises To $649M WW – International Box Office

Refresh for latest…: After cruising into China on Friday with the biggest opening day for the franchise, Mission: Impossible – Fallout jumped to a three-day launch of $77.3M. That’s a new Middle Kingdom record for the series, and for star Tom Cruise. It’s also 84% higher than Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation which itself was a record-setter in 2015.

The full international box office weekend on Fallout was $89.1M in 65 markets to lift the overseas total to $442.7M. Globally, the Paramount Pictures/Skydance film has a running cume of $649M and is looking at a finish upwards of $750M.

In China, where M:I6 has marketing and financial backing from Alibaba Pictures, the movie also set an August IMAX record of $7.4M.

Cruise & Co have some Middle Kingdom runway ahead with strong word of mouth and no major competition immediately in sight.

Fallout naturally took some of the sting out of Disney/Marvel’s Ant-Man And The Wasp which was last weekend’s China champ. But that hasn’t stopped the sequel from surpassing the entire lifetimes of the original Ant-Man, as well as Captain America: Winter Soldier, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 and Black Panther. The global cume is now buzzing at $595M.

Elsewhere, Universal/Amblin’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom crossed $1.3B worldwide this weekend as the Japan cume rises to $71M.

Also in the billion-dollar club, Disney/Pixar’s Incredibles 2 has become the No. 2 animated movie ever at the global box office — with Italy and Germany still to open.

And, as expected, Warner Bros’ Crazy Rich Asians had a crazy good start in Australia to land the all-time best debut for a romcom and the studio’s best 2018 opening weekend in the market.

Breakdowns on the films above and more are being updated below; box office will be slightly abridged this weekend due to the ongoing Venice Film Festival.

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – FALLOUT

In its 6th weekend of offshore play, Fallout jumped into China with a franchise record debut of $77.3M. The action-packed Paramount Pictures/Skydance sixquel also gave Tom Cruise his biggest opening ever in the market where it played at 8,716 locations.

The highly-praised movie has financial backing from Alibaba Pictures and gets a marketing assist in the Middle Kingdom. Cruise visited Beijing last week to prime audiences and the word of mouth has been very positive.

There is little in the way of Fallout in the coming China frames and legs are expected to be muscular. It bowed 84% bigger than 2015’s Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation which set 2D records. Fallout is also in 3D. The IMAX score in China was a record for August at $7.4M.

Overall, M:I6 had an $89.1M weekend in 65 markets to lift the offshore cume to $442.7M which is 26% above Rogue Nation for the same group of markets. The holdover drop versus last session was 38%.

With a global cume of $649M, Fallout is looking at a final above $750M.

Also new this session were Italy and Greece. In the former, Fallout topped Rogue Nation by 4% with $2.7M. The latter was 20% above at $397K.

Notable holdover markets include Japan ($38.7M cume), the UK ($29.9M), France ($24.7M), Germany ($13.7M) and Australia ($13.1M).

THE MEG

Warner Bros/Gravity Pictures’ shark continues to bite with another $17.7M in 66 markets and on about 10,639 screens. In offshore waters, the prehistoric colossus has grossed $342.3M for $462.8M worldwide.

In China, the co-production swam past $150M this session for $150.9M. That’s the top-grossing market ahead of Mexico ($19.2M), the UK ($18.4M), Russia ($12.9M) and Spain ($10.2M) in the Top 5. In Mexico and Spain, The Meg reps WB’s biggest title of the year. Likewise Brazil with $6.8M to date. France held No. 1 in the 2nd frame for an $8.3M cume.

The last market to open will be Japan this Friday.

ANT-MAN AND THE WASP

The 9th offshore weekend for the size-shifters added $15.8M in 21 markets including $3.7M from Japan, the final market to release. Overseas, the total is now $381.4M for $594.9M worldwide. Antennae are tuned to $600M in the coming frame.

The Japan debut is 48% ahead of the original Ant-Man and landed it as the top Western title this weekend. In China, where it debuted last session, the Disney/Marvel sequel crossed $100M — and the lifetimes of Ant-Man, Captain America: Winter Soldier, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 and Black Panther.

