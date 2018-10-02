Mixed early reactions to Tom Hardy's 'Venom'

The social media embargo on the hotly-anticipated Spider-Man spin-off Venom has been lifted, but so far, reactions are a mixed bag.

The majority of critics are praising Hardy’s strangely unorthodox performance as reporter Eddie Brock who is consumed by an alien symbiote.

But in the main, director Ruben Fleischer’s movie sounds like it could be a bit of a mess.

Action-sequences and Eddie and Venom's odd relationship are the highlights of #Venom but if Sony wants to move forward with a universe, it needs to just keep the few parts that work and scrap the large portion which does t. — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) October 2, 2018





Significant chunks of #Venom don’t work *at all* but there is some serious charm to the Eddie/Venom relationship. Not sure I had the intended reactions to some scenes but fun is fun – even when it’s totally ridiculous, right? It’s too bad they didn’t go for the R rating though. — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) October 2, 2018





#Venom wasn’t as bad as everyone was saying it was going to be. Tom Hardy is and always will be a great actor, and I laughed a lot — but I’m not sure whether that was intentional or not. Post-credit scene is 🔥 — Beatrice Verhoeven (@bverhoev) October 2, 2018





So #Venom. I went in fearing the worst, BUT I actually liked it quite a bit more than I thought I would. I still wish it was rated R, but it seems like they set up something to cross over into Spider-Man's movies, and it was funnier than I imagined. — ︽✵︽ ashley ︽✵︽ (@AshleyEsqueda) October 2, 2018





I’m *fascinated* with VENOM. The cast seems to all know they’re in a darker superhero movie, except Tom Hardy who is basically remaking Jim Carrey’s Liar Liar. I kinda loved watching this movie, in a Rocky Horror type of way. At one point Tom Hardy and Venom make out. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) October 2, 2018





Sorry to say that #Venom is pretty much a complete failure – a tonal mess that feels 15 years old, ignoring the storytelling strides that the superhero genre has made in recent years. A few fun Venom-centric moments aside, it has nearly nothing to offer. Don't get your hopes up. — Tom Horrorgensen (@Tom_Jorgensen) October 2, 2018





Social embargo for #Venom is up. I talk about this a lot in my review but this is a movie that somehow slipped through a wormhole from 2004. That's my biggest take. It's a movie that spilled from the pre-MCU era through a crack in time and space. — The Mothmeg 🔜 NYCC (@rustypolished) October 2, 2018





Full reviews will follow this week, with the movie taking its bow across the UK tomorrow.

Remarks emerged yesterday in which Hardy suggested that his favourite scenes from the movie were left on the cutting room floor.

But he’s now walked back his comments somewhat.

“It’s been misunderstood,” he told IGN. “There’s a bunch of stuff that didn’t make the movie. In honesty, there’s probably seven hours or more worth of footage of me playing Venom and enjoying myself.

“I took him right out there, and played with it and had a lot of fun. Everything that we wanted is in the story, everything that I want is in the story, and more. And the film is awesome, and I’m excited and I just want to shoot a sequel.

“As an actor, what we love doing, not everything is going to make it. That I didn’t get my song and dance routine in it, that’s nothing to cry about.”

