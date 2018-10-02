Mixed early reactions to Tom Hardy's 'Venom'

Venom (Credit: Sony Pictures)

The social media embargo on the hotly-anticipated Spider-Man spin-off Venom has been lifted, but so far, reactions are a mixed bag.

The majority of critics are praising Hardy’s strangely unorthodox performance as reporter Eddie Brock who is consumed by an alien symbiote.

But in the main, director Ruben Fleischer’s movie sounds like it could be a bit of a mess.








Full reviews will follow this week, with the movie taking its bow across the UK tomorrow.

Remarks emerged yesterday in which Hardy suggested that his favourite scenes from the movie were left on the cutting room floor.

But he’s now walked back his comments somewhat.

“It’s been misunderstood,” he told IGN. “There’s a bunch of stuff that didn’t make the movie. In honesty, there’s probably seven hours or more worth of footage of me playing Venom and enjoying myself.

“I took him right out there, and played with it and had a lot of fun. Everything that we wanted is in the story, everything that I want is in the story, and more. And the film is awesome, and I’m excited and I just want to shoot a sequel.

“As an actor, what we love doing, not everything is going to make it. That I didn’t get my song and dance routine in it, that’s nothing to cry about.”

