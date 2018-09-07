Morgan Freeman to keep lifetime achievement award following investigation into sexual harassment claims

Morgan Freeman will be allowed to keep his lifetime achievement award from the Screen Actors Guild following an investigation.

Eight women came forward earlier this year with allegations of harassment and sexually inappropriate behaviour against Freeman.

But in a statement to Deadline, the SAG-AFTRA union said: “Based on the results of an independent investigation and the information we have at this time, we are taking no action regarding the SAG Life Achievement Award presented to Morgan Freeman.

“As always, the details of the investigation are confidential.”

SAG-AFTRA had said that it was considering ‘corrective action’ in reference to the award around the time of the accusations.

“These are compelling and devastating allegations which are absolutely contrary to all the steps that we are taking to insure a safe work environment for the professionals in this industry,” it said in a statement.

Freeman was accused of incidences of inappropriate touching and sexual remarks to women, among them news reporters who had interviewed him.

Following the claims, Freeman said: “Anyone who knows me or has worked with me knows I am not someone who would intentionally offend or knowingly make anyone feel uneasy. I apologize to anyone who felt uncomfortable or disrespected — that was never my intent.”

