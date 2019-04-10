Chris Hemsworth interview: This Morning viewers slam Eamonn Holmes over ‘cringe’ ‘Ruth wanted to see your hammer’ quip

Eamonn Holmes was condemned by This Morning viewers after he left Chris Hemsworth red-faced during an interview on new film Avengers: Endgame.

Holmes, who is standing in alongside wife Ruth Langsford for Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield during the Easter break, couldn’t resist embarrassing his other half with a crude joke during their chat with the Thor star.

Hemsworth appeared via a video link, which disappointed Langsford who admitted she would have “preferred it” if he were in the studio.

Holmes couldn't resist referencing Thor's iconic "hammer" as he asked: “How are you in your lovely hotel down the road? Ruth was looking forward to seeing your hammer.”

Laughing awkwardly, Hemsworth replied: “It’s been destroyed, in the last movie!”

Viewers were quick to pull up the hosts on the “cringe” interview.

One user wrote: "Oh f*** this is cringey already 'Ruth wanted to see your hammer.'"

Thor's Hammer: The joke left views unimpressed

“I couldn’t cringe more #Timetoswitchoff,” added another.

Another tweeted: “Jesus Christ this is so cringe and the delay makes it worse! #ThisMorning.”

Awkward: Viewers hit out at the presenter over the remark

The awkward interview is not the first time the show has been slammed this week.

It was criticised after two women discussed Gambia’s “sex tourism” and branded it a “romance hotspot for British grans”.

Jackie Simpson, 63, and her sister Julie Ramsey, 61, told Holmes and Langsford they had visited the African country 15 times in eight years to meet with younger men.

The segment was met with backlash for being “offensive and ignorant”, while others accused them of “fetishing black men”.

The show did not respond to the criticism.