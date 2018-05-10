This Morning's Alison Hammond snares Hollywood movie role

In news no one was expecting, This Morning correspondent Alison Hammond has nabbed a role in a Hollywood movie.

She’s revealed that she will be lending her voice to the next movie in the Hotel Transylvania series.

Hammond told fellow This Morning hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby the good news, while presenting from the Cannes Film Festival.

“I’m being serious – a lot of people think I’m joking around – I’ve actually got in a Hollywood movie,” she said.

“It’s Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation – so it’s just my voice. It’s an animation film. It’s the third film. You’ll know that the first film made like $400 million worldwide. It’s a big film.

“She’s beautiful, she’s got a sexy body, red hair and I’m going to have a love affair with Adam Sandler’s character.”

(Credit: Sony) More

Alongside Hammond – and Sandler – in the movie will be a host of stars including Andy Samberg, Kevin James, Selena Gomez, Steve Buscemi, Keegan-Michael Key, Chrissy Teigen and Mel Brooks.

Gamely, the movie’s director Genndy Tartakovsky even recorded her a video message with some tips to take with her.

“The character you’re playing is very unique so you’re going to have to bring all your talents to be successful at this,” he said.

“One piece of advice I want to give you is to visualise – so pretend you’re a beautiful woman with a giant 4ft arm… and then the voice will come naturally! Thank you and good luck.”

The movie is due out in July.

The former Big Brother contestant’s despatches from Cannes didn’t all go quite so swimmingly, however, after Schofield had to correct her pronunciation of ‘par d’or’ to Palme d’Or, the grand prize at the annual film festival.

