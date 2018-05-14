How the Year’s Most Harrowing Nude Scene Came Together

Spoilers below for Revenge.

The movie Revenge is a bare-knuckle punch to the face with a very big fist. The thriller stars Matilda Lutz as Jen, a woman on a desert getaway with her rich, married boyfriend, Richard (Kevin Janssens). What begins as a sexy, sweaty weekend in the middle of nowhere turns into a living hell when Richard’s hunting buddies arrive at his villa. Taking advantage of his absence one afternoon, one of his friends rapes Matilda while the other ignores her screams and watches TV in the nearby living room.

After the crime, Richard returns, and decides the only course of action is to dispose of the inconvenience and leave Jen to be consumed by the arid landscape. But what the attempted murder actually catalyzes is a resurrection, with Jen trawling the desert for her captors — and all four people hunting each other.

Revenge is hot and sticky and violent, with blaring colors and a primal soundscape provided by the composer Robin Coudert (also known as his stage name Rob), who’s also set the mood for movies like Horns and Maniac. But the true crowning achievement of Fargeat’s savage phantasmagoria is the movie’s final scene, in which Jen and Richard finally encounter one another again for a frantic, ultrabloody showdown. It starts with a long tracking shot of a naked, wet Janssens stalking through his house in search of Lutz, and quickly turns from a gunfight into a panicky circular chase, with Jen and Richard simultaneously pursuing and running from one another. One last tussle ends with her blasting a hole through his chest.

The scene stuffs all the tension built up in Revenge into a single canister, then detonates it like a bomb. To unpack how her movie’s epic conclusion came together, Vulture sat down with Fargeat to discuss the inversion of horror tropes, the role of nudity in showcasing power dynamics, the benefits of working on a tight budget, and why her on-set mantra was “More blood! More blood!”

Surprising the Audience on a Small Budget

Fargeat does a phenomenal job of entrancing the viewer with a scene that is, on its face, absurd: two people chasing each other around in a circle, barely wearing clothes, and carrying huge guns. At one point, Richard even Saran Wraps his torso to keep his guts from pouring out of a massive gunshot wound. “I like the moment where it becomes absurd, where it comes out of pain and out of reality and it becomes the madness in the mind of the characters,” says the director. “That’s what makes the tensions really grow.” And since Fargeat didn’t have the means to go with conventionally awesome effects, she knew she’d have to manufacture her “striking violence” in a more innovative way, which is how she arrived at the chase structure.

“I think it’s definitely one of my favorite scenes of the movie, because I love doing action, but in a surprising way. In action movies we have seen everything, and you could watch tons of cars exploding and buildings collapsing and you’re not surprised anymore. It’s not very creative, and when you don’t have money, you have to be creative in another way. In the end, I think the scene is more powerful, making the most of all the small ingredients rather than having huge explosions everywhere.” Another thing that had to go? A surreal interjection of a goat that wanders into the crossfire between the hero and villain.



Creative Choreography

With explosions off the table, Fargeat needed to make sure her parting shot honored the film’s operating philosophy, since the motivating force behind Revenge is stated pretty explicitly in that final scene: Richard grabs Jen by the throat, hoists her against a wall and growls, “Why do women always have to put up a fucking fight?”, impressing upon her his male entitlement to her feminine submission. It’s a moment in a scene that was part of the story from its first draft — but even though Fargeat knew how she wanted the movie to end, the exhausting chase actually took a long time to write, since she was still laying it out during shooting.

She also had to tweak her plan to work within the constraints of the villa where they filmed. To create the looping path of Jen and Richard’s pursuit, a false wall was built into the kitchen to create a corridor. With so many moving parts — actors running, camera equipment, a director of photography trying to keep up with everything, a ton of fake blood gumming up the walls and floor — Fargeat had to first choreograph the long, uncut shot that precedes Kevin and Jen’s chase to make sure no rogue crew members were caught in the frame or captured on reflective surfaces. That meant multiple days of rehearsal before they actually got the tracking shot — and then it was on to the gross part, where a nearly naked Lutz and a very naked Janssens would be covered in gluey fake blood and rapidly pursuing each other through a narrow hall.

