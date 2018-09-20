Mother of Dragons Emilia Clarke Debuts ‘Game of Thrones’-Inspired Tattoo

This mama ain’t never forgetting her babies — her dragon babies, that is.

“Game of Thrones” star Emilia Clarke — who plays Daenerys Targaryen on the HBO drama — debuted a new tattoo on Wednesday to commemorate her three on-screen children, who happen to be the dragons Drogon, Rhaegal, and Viserion (the latter of which unfortunately fell to the White Walkers in Season 7).

Clarke shared a photo of her wrist with three small flying dragons with the caption: “MOD 4 LYFE!!!! … made sure this mamma ain’t NEVER forgetting her babies…” She is the Mother of Dragons, after all. Although Clarke joked about passing out in the accompanying hashtags, the actress looks pretty happy in the photo — and we don’t blame her, considering “Game of Thrones” won Best Drama at the Emmys earlier this week.

Also Read: Emmys by the Numbers: HBO and Netflix Tie for First, 'Game of Thrones' Takes Series Crown

But the “Star Wars” star isn’t the only cast member to get “Game of Thrones”-inspired ink. Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark, got a tattoo earlier this year of the Stark House sigil — a direwolf — along with the words “the pack survives.” She swears it’s not a spoiler for the upcoming final season, though.

“Game of Thrones” Season 8 will premiere sometime in the first half of 2019.

See Clarke’s new ink below.



MOD 4 LYFE!!!!????@_dr_woo_ made sure this mamma ain’t NEVER forgetting her babies…. ???? #dontworryionlybrieflypassedout #withfyreandinkbaby #modgothookedupp #couldntbehappierifitried #???? #???? #❤️

