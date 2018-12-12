Movie franchises that jumped the shark in 2018

If you’ve never heard of the term, ‘jumping the shark’ is what happens when a long-running series tries something new, changing in such an extreme manner that it backfires and reveals that the franchise has run out of ideas.

It’s named after the moment in Happy Days when Fonzie literally jumped a shark to add a bit of excitement to the show, but it was such a preposterous moment it went down in infamy as an example of when showrunners and filmmakers completely discard the internal logic of their properties.

That happened plenty of times this year, which several movie franchises taking big risks in an attempt to stay relevant, and finding themselves becoming laughing stocks instead.

Star Wars with Solo A Star Wars Story

‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ jumped the shark on the left hand More

The Star Wars franchise came back with a vengeance when The Force Awakens hit the big screen and after the success of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story it seemed it could do no wrong. Lucasfilm were green-lighting spin-offs and new trilogies left, right and centre but when the news a Solo film was in the works not everyone was convinced. Who could possibly fill Harrison Ford’s shoes?

From that point things went from bad to worse; the directors were replaced, criticism of The Last Jedi had dimmed Star Wars’ shine and the marketing campaign didn’t start quick enough to spin support for the film. The final film, per se, wasn’t bad but after performing worse than expected at the box office it was enough to cause Disney to put future spin-offs on hold.

The Rock with Rampage and Skyscraper

Skyscraper jumped the shark More

So technically The Rock’s films this year haven’t been part of a franchise but one could argue he’s a franchise in himself. He brings out so many action movies each year, and historically they’ve done pretty well at the box office, but it’s hard not to just think of him playing himself in each one albeit a different, outlandish and disastrous scenario.

2018 saw the release of Rampage and Skyscraper, two blockbusters which earned £78.9 million and £53.7 million, respectively. Audiences may well be getting bored of the Dwayne Johnson production line of films especially when they don’t live up to the standard of past outputs or even the other films they are so clearly based on. *waves at Die Hard*.

Cloverfield with The Cloverfield Paradox

The Cloverfield Paradox big time jumped the shark More

Paramount and JJ Abrams’ Bad Robot productions didn’t just jump the shark with this film, they dived right into its jaws. The movie was never meant to be part of the Cloverfield film franchise, it was originally just a bad, unreleased film called The God Particle that had had too much money wasted on it.

Hoping to salvage their investment, Abrams decided to add a whole earth subplot so they could sit the film within the Cloverfield Universe and flog it to Netflix as soon as possible rather than wasting money on a theatrical release and campaign.

