Movies that broke the rules to win at the box office

These days the route to box office success seems pretty simple – adapt a comic, make a Star Wars, chuck together a sequel to a Steven Spielberg dinosaur movie, or ask Jason Statham to punch a shark..

But not all blockbuster follow the rules – with the following films paving their own way to massive profits.

Halloween (1978)

On a budget of $325k, John Carpenter’s Halloween made an astonishing $47 million at the box office, and it did it by redefining cinema. Before Halloween, slasher flicks didn’t really exist outside of Psycho – and steadicam shots were even rarer.

“This was a new technology that we, by the seat of our pants, learned to use,” says cinematographer Dean Cundey. “There was nowhere to learn yet. John wanted to do something for the opening shot that took advantage of it and that would be completely new and innovative that you couldn’t do with conventional camera shots.”

That intense opening sequence that put the audiences into the action has been credited as a major factor in the film’s success, with people going back multiple times and bringing friends with them.

Night Of The Living Dead (1968)

George Romero’s horror classic broke several major rules – it didn’t use a traditional monster – choosing to create zombies instead – it didn’t have a happy ending, and it cast a black actor as the lead.

It’s that last one that many have credited for the film’s success – including Get Out director Jordan Peele.

“Theoretically, their racial perspective is the very skill that helps them,” Peele said. “You could write an interesting essay about how the lead in “Night of the Living Dead” is a man living in fear every day, so this is a challenge he is more equipped to take on than the white women living in the house. Chris, in his racial paranoia, is onto something that he wouldn’t be if he was a white guy and there was a similar thing going on.”

Whatever the reason, Night Of The Living Dead made $42 million from a $114k budget. Which is more shocking than finding the undead on your front lawn.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002)

With an unknown actress in the lead, and minimal advertising spend, no-one expected My Big Fat Greek Wedding to be a hit. In fact, the marketing spend covered just six weeks of costs, which is pretty much unheard of in Hollywood. The producers were hoping that word of mouth might earn them their investment back – which it did, in spades.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding defied expectations by doing the one thing films almost never do; it made the same amount of money the weekend after release. And it kept making money – and so cinema chains kept playing it, keeping it on cinema screens longer than even Titanic.

It lasted a year in cinemas, making a mind-boggling $360 million from a $5 million investment.

