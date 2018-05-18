MTV suspends Catfish host following sexual misconduct claims

MTV has suspended the production of its reality show Catfish, following allegations of sexual misconduct made against the show’s host Yaniv ‘Nev’ Schulman.

The claims of sexually harassment have come from a woman who appeared on the show in 2015.

Ayissha Morgan, who is gay, says that Schulman, who also produces the show, propositioned her in his hotel room, and also says that another member of the show’s staff got her drunk and then took advantage of her.

She took to YouTube to make the claims, in a post published on May 14.

“We take these allegations very seriously,” a spokesperson for MTV said. “We’re working with Critical Content, our third-party production company, to conduct a thorough investigation, and we’ve put a pause on shooting until the investigation is completed.”

Schulman has denied the claims.

“The behavior described in this video did not happen and I’m fortunate that there are a number of former colleagues who were present during this time period who are willing to speak up with the truth,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

“I have always been transparent about my life and would always take responsibility for my actions – but these claims are false.”

The show has aired on MTV since 2012, following the feature documentary of the same name, which was released in 2010.

Currently in its eighth season, it finds Schulman looking into online relationships, and investigating whether or not the people involved are who they say they are.

The film and the show popularised the phrase ‘catfishing’, which describes the particular brand of deception which occurs online.

