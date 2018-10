Earl Stone is a man in his 80s who is broke, alone, and facing foreclosure of his business when he is offered a job that simply requires him to drive. Easy enough, but, unbeknownst to Earl, he's just signed on as a drug courier for a Mexican cartel.

MyMovies, trailer, 2018, Drama, Clint Eastwood, Clint Eastwood, Bradley Cooper, Laurence Fishburne