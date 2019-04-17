Musical version of Cruel Intentions to make UK debut at Edinburgh Fringe

A musical version of Cruel Intentions featuring a soundtrack of 90s pop will make its UK debut at this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Like the 1999 film, the US production will follow a clique of wealthy teenagers in New York as they decide to target an innocent girl.

But the story, based on the French 18th century novel Dangerous Liaisons, will be set to songs including Natalie Imbruglia’s Torn, Nsync’s Bye Bye Bye and Britney Spears’ Sometimes.

Selma Blair appeared in the film version (Ian West/PA) More

The original film’s director Roger Kumble said the musical reimagining fulfilled his “darkest fantasies”.

He said: “Never in my darkest fantasies would I believe 20 years later, my movie about a pair of hedonistic Manhattan step-siblings would turn into a musical.

“An amazing musical that even people who hate musicals would love, complete with a soundtrack loaded with the greatest 90s guilty pleasure songs.”

Cruel Intentions: The ‘90s Musical made its off Broadway debut at Greenwich Village nightclub Le Poisson Rouge before touring to Los Angeles.

Reese Witherspoon played Annette Hargrove (Ian West/PA) More

Original stars Sarah Michelle Gellar, Reese Witherspoon and Selma Blair have attended US performances and the musical is currently on a North American tour.

The show will play at the Palais du Variete Spiegeltent at Assembly George Square Gardens in Edinburgh between August 1 and August 25.

Tickets will be available on April 18 at 10am.