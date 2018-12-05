Narcos: Mexico season 2 is officially happening

From Digital Spy

While it was widely expected, Netflix has now officially confirmed that Narcos: Mexico is getting a second season – or a fifth season of Narcos in broader terms.

The streaming site confirmed the news today (December 5), a little less than a month after the first series of the show dropped.

Details are under wraps for now, but you can watch a teaser for season 2 below:

Mexico shifted things away from Colombia after three seasons, taking a look at the roots of the modern drug war in the early 1980s.

Ant-Man & The Wasp's Michael Peña plays the role of Kiki Camarena, while Diego Luna (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) takes on Mexican drug lord Félix Gallardo.

Peña recently opened up to Digital Spy about joining the popular Netflix series, admitting that while he'd actually not seen the original series before being approached for a role, he was “instantly hooked” when he did.

"I couldn't believe the writing, the storytelling... the acting was really amazing,” he said. “I watched the first two seasons within a week-and-a-half, and then I watched the third season after that, when it came out, in a matter of days."

He also spoke about the show’s relevance today, adding: "This thing is still going on. There's illegal drugs entering the United States, because you have a willing participant in the United States to buy it. If the host company, so to speak, actually stopped buying these drugs, I think the problem would go away really rather quickly.

"Hopefully, there's a happy ending somehow. I don't know if it's going to be in my lifetime, or my son's lifetime, or even in his son's lifetime. But hopefully there's something that comes about it.”

Narcos: Mexico season 1 is streaming now on Netflix, with the second expected to land sometime in 2019.

