Natalie Portman on Pay Disparity, Sexual Harassment and What’s Next for Time’s Up

Natalie Portman made headlines when she called out the Hollywood Foreign Press Association onstage at the 2018 Golden Globes for nominating an all-male lineup in the best director category. The awards bypassed eligible contenders such as Greta Gerwig and Dee Rees.

Flanked by America Ferrera and social justice activists, Portman also used the show’s red carpet as a platform for protest on behalf of the Time’s Up movement: The carpet was transformed into a sea of black gowns in a show of solidarity with sexual-harassment survivors.

Time’s Up was founded on Jan. 1, just days before the Golden Globes. Nine months later, the anti-sexual harassment group’s legal defense fund has raised over $22 million and has helped more than 34,000 women across all industries — not just in the entertainment business.

“I had been feeling, of course, very upset about all of the allegations that were coming to light in our own industry and feeling like I wanted to do something, but not knowing what to do,” Portman says. The Oscar winner, who was invited by her agent to participate in the group, joined a slew of A-listers working to prevent workplace harassment, including founding signatories Jennifer Aniston, Shonda Rhimes, Meryl Streep, and Reese Witherspoon. Portman describes the first meeting as a collective feeling of women in the industry wanting to turn their anger into positive action. “Many of the people in the room had suffered these kinds of experiences.”

Time’s Up, which protects women from sexual harassment and assault, has been at the forefront of many #MeToo events this past year, including staging a national walkout to support Brett Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford and calling on CBS to fire Leslie Moonves without an exit package after more than a dozen women brought allegations of abuse against the media mogul.

Here, Portman talks to Variety about why she’s involved with Time’s Up, moving forward, and more…

What specifically has Time’s Up and the Me Too movement done to help shed a light on sexual harassment over the past year?

Time’s Up was able to take this mass unveiling that Tarana Burke inspired and that these women and men who started coming forward inspired and saying we need to have a larger conversation about the workplace, and about making the workplace fair, safe, equitable for all people. And not just for women, but for people of color, for people with disabilities, for people from the LGBTQ+ community, so that anyone who might be marginalized or harassed for being other feels safe, has an ability to earn a living in an environment that they deserve…All people who have been harassed and abused in the workplace have lost careers, have lost opportunities, and have lost money for years and years and years. Shifting the conversation to that and talking about that is what we’re hoping to do.

Have you ever been sexually harassed?

Yes, absolutely. I cannot claim to have any experience on the level of the assault that some women have. I have not experienced sexual assault, but I’ve been…yes, I’ve been harassed on a regular basis — I mean, to the point where it’s like you can brush it off because you’re used to it. I think so many of these stories coming forward made me even realize that I had been harassed. Because at first I said, “No, this hasn’t happened to me,” and then hearing some of these stories, I was like, “Oh. That’s happened to me.” I didn’t even recognize it as abuse or harassment because it was regular.

Do you care to come forward about any specific experiences?

No. Every story that has happened to me has, on the most part, been relatively minor compared to the things that come forward. And the salaciousness of the stories has its own dark side that I think we also need to talk about where journalists have been harassing many of these men and women who have been rumored to be victims of this kind of abuse, and that’s also like a second kind of victimization, that people should come forward when they are ready to come forward, when they want to come forward because, of course, now everything is for profit, unfortunately, and so these stories sell very well and we have to be wary of that too. I’m very happy to be part of a movement that’s also shedding light on how widespread this is in every industry and offering this legal defense fund, which is helping women in lower income professions have the legal aid, so restaurant workers, prison workers, military, military officials can get the kind of legal recourse that they need.

