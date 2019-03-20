Natalie Portman plays an astronaut in existential crisis in first 'Lucy in the Sky' trailer

Natalie Portman is heading to space in her latest movie Lucy in the Sky.

The Oscar-winning actress plays astronaut Lucy Cola, who after returning to Earth after a transcendent experience during a mission to space begins to lose touch with reality in a world that now seems too small.

She begins an affair with fellow astronaut Mark Goodwin (John Hamm) and soon her life begins to spiral out of control.

The film is loosely based on Lisa Nowak, the US astronaut caught up in a criminal scandal which revolved around her romantic involvement with fellow astronaut William Oefelein.

She was arrested for attempted kidnapping of US Air Force pilot Colleen Shipman, Oefelein’s girlfriend, at Houston airport in 2007.

Nowalk was selected by NASA in 1996 to join the space program and in July 2006 she flew in the Space Shuttle Discovery during the STS-121 mission to be in charge of operating the robotic arm of the shuttle and International Space Station.

Lucy in the Sky is the feature directorial debut of Noah Hawley who has earned critical acclaim for his X-Men spin-off show Legion. It stars Dan Stevens and the British actor also appears in the movie.

Deadpool’s Zazie Beetz and Ellen Burstyn also star in the drama co-written by Hawley, Brian C. Brown, John-Henry Butterworth and, Elliott DiGuiseppi.

Lucy in the Sky is set for release later this year.