Netflix boss defends renewing 13 Reasons Why for s3

Note: This article discusses topics including sexual assault that some readers may find upsetting.

Netflix is standing firmly behind its decision to renew controversial teen drama 13 Reasons Why for a third season.

The streamer made the decision on Wednesday (June 6), just three weeks after the second season premiered to yet more controversy for its depiction of sexual assault and school violence.

The second season was met with harsh reviews and a cancellation campaign from moral values group the PTC, but Netflix CEO Reed Hastings has told investors that he fully supports 13 Reasons Why continuing.

"13 Reasons Why has been enormously popular and successful. It's engaging content," Hastings said (via Deadline). "It is controversial. But nobody has to watch it."

Earlier in the day, Netflix released a trailer confirming that 13 more episodes of the Young Adult drama were on the way, but won't debut until 2019. Watch the trailer below:





What happens now? Season 3 of #13ReasonsWhy is coming. pic.twitter.com/B5brKfPGYZ - 13 Reasons Why (@13ReasonsWhy) June 6, 2018





Katherine Langford will not be returning next year as Hannah Baker, despite being the central character for the first two seasons of 13 Reasons Why.

Announcing her departure on Instagram, she wrote: "This show will always be a special part of my life, and regardless of whether Hannah is there or not, I know that I will continue to strive to do work that is meaningful and has a positive impact – whether that be in film, music, or any other form of art.

"There is a lot coming up this next year, and I can't wait to share it with you."

13 Reasons Why season two is available to watch now on Netflix.

If you've been affected by any of the topics and themes raised in the series, a dedicated website with resources, information and support lines has been set up at 13reasonswhy.info.

We would encourage anyone who identifies with the topics raised in this article to reach out. Organisations who can offer support include Samaritans on 116 123 (www.samaritans.org), and Mind on 0300 123 3393 (www.mind.org.uk). Readers in the US are encouraged to contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline on 1-800-273-8255 or visit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

