Netflix cancels Marvel show 'Daredevil'

It’s a sad day for Daredevil fans… Netflix has announced that it’s axing the series after three seasons.

Emerging in 2015, it was among the first forays into streaming TV from comic book publisher Marvel, and found Charlie Cox playing the blind lawyer turned masked vigilante.

It was quickly followed by other series including Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher and The Defenders.

In a statement, Netflix said: “Marvel’s Daredevil will not return for a fourth season on Netflix.

“We are tremendously proud of the show’s last and final season and although it’s painful for the fans, we feel it best to close this chapter on a high note.

“We’re thankful to showrunner Erik Oleson, the show’s writers, stellar crew and incredible cast including Charlie Cox as Daredevil himself, and we’re grateful to the fans who have supported the show over the years.

“While the series on Netflix has ended, the three existing seasons will remain on the service for years to come, while the Daredevil character will live on in future projects for Marvel.”

Netflix cancelled Iron Fist in October this year after two seasons, and Luke Cage during development of its third season.

However, it may not spell the end for the character on TV.

Disney is set to launch its own Disney Plus streaming service in 2019, featuring a host of new Marvel series.

