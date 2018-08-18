Netflix cancels Michelle Wolf and Joel McHale's talk shows

Netflix has cancelled Michelle Wolf and Joel McHale’s talk shows.

The Break With Michelle Wolf and The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale both ran for just one season each, the streaming service deciding not to renew the two series.

The comics – who had previous experience working on comedy shows – were unable to entice the number of viewers Netflix executives were hoping for.

The Hollywood Reporter notes that Netflix was hoping the buzz surrounding Wolf following the White House Correspondents’ Dinner which she hosted would lead to a large viewership, something that did not transpire.

McHale, best known for the TV series Community along with hosting a talk show on American network E!, also found difficulty generating an audience, his sketches lampooning everything from reality TV to streaming services.

Netflix has been attempting to move into talk show territory for some time but has so far been relatively unsuccessful. Even with big names such as David Letterman, Jerry Seinfeld and Hasan Minhaj, they have yet to find a winning formula.

However, that has not deterred producers from trying, as later this year The Fix, a comedy panel show helmed by Jimmy Carr, Katherine Ryan and D.L. Hughley, along with Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj; Norm Macdonald Has a Show will debut on Netflix.