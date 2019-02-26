Netflix changed the ending of 'The Notebook' and people aren't happy

By Kristine Tarbert, Yahoo Lifestyle AU

It’s the ‘if-you-didn’t-bawl-your-eyes-out-then-your-heart-is-stone-cold’ romantic classic.

But fans of The Notebook have been left reeling after Netflix appears to have slightly altered the ending.

The 2004 romantic drama stars Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling, who play young lovers Noah and Allie. Noah Calhoun and Allie Hamilton fall in love in 1940s America. But Allie is part of a very privileged family, while Noah comes from a humble background.

So it takes years of ups and downs, before the couple finally reunite in one of the most epic moments on screen ever.

But it’s the end of the movie, where Noah is telling Allie about their love story – because she suffers from Dementia – that really tugs at the heart strings.

And now one final heart-wrenching moment is no more, diehard fans have been left “fuming”.

Instead of Allie and Noah passing away together after she finally remembers their love story, Netflix UK’s version finishes instead with the pair holding hands and some birds flying over a lake, before the closing credits hit the screen, The Sun reports.

Photo: New Line Cinema More

The real ending to the epic tale, it seems, was not needed.

But viewers have called the streaming service out for ruining the iconic film.





Fuming that Netflix have cut out the ending of the Notebook 😡 day ruined — Aimee (@aimeecurry_) January 8, 2019





My night is ruined they’ve changed the ending of the notebook on Netflix 😅😅😅😅😅 u r on the wind up — chloe fawcett (@chloefawcettxx) February 16, 2019





why did netflix change the ending of the notebook the best part of watching it is having your heart break at the end 😫 — katie (@katiesullivaan) January 14, 2019





Photo: Twitter More

Yahoo has reached out to Netflix for comment.





Read more

Movie couples that hated each other

McAdams confirms Gosling rift on Notebook

How the Internet has changed movies forever