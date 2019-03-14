Netflix documentary claims Madeleine McCann 'is alive and was abducted by traffickers'

A new Netflix documentary claims Madeleine McCann was abducted by traffickers and is still alive (Getty)

A controversial new Netflix documentary claims that Madeleine McCann is still alive – and her disappearance will one day be solved.

Senior child protection officer Jim Camble, who features in ‘The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann’, believes the truth about what happened will come out in his lifetime.

He said: “There’s huge hope to be had with the advances in technology. Year on year DNA is getting better. Year on year other techniques, including facial recognition, are getting better.

Gerry and Kate McCann criticised the documentary for potentially “hindering” the police operation (Getty) More

“And as we use that technology to revisit and review that which we captured in the past, there’s every likelihood that something we already know will slip into position.”

The documentary, that is set to air on the streaming service this week, also claims that Maddie was kidnapped by traffickers from her apartment in Praia da Luz in 2007 because of her financial value as a “middle-class British girl”.

Private investigator Julian Peribanez, who was hired by parents Kate and Gerry McCann, said traffickers usually tend to go for “lower class” children from poorer countries.

He said: “That’s the main supplier of these gangs. The value that Madeleine had was really high because if they took her it’s because they were going to get a lot of money.’

Kate and Gerry McCann refused to take part in the documentary, saying it could “hinder” the police investigation to find their daughter.

They said: “The production company told us that they were making the documentary and asked us to participate.

Former police chief Goncalo Amaral, who has claimed Maddie’s parents faked her kidnap, features in the film (Getty) More

“We did not see and still do not see how this programme will help the search for Madeleine and, particularly given there is an active police investigation, could potentially hinder it.

“Consequently, o­­ur views and preferences are not reflected in the programme. We will not be making any further statements or giving interviews regarding this programme.”

The documentary also features contributions from former police chief Goncalo Amaral, who has previously claimed Maddie is dead and accused the McCann’s of faking the kidnap of their daughter.