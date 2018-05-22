Netflix faces conservative backlash over Barack and Michelle Obama deal

Netflix has announced plans to produce films and TV shows with the Obamas and it has really upset the Right.

Following the news that the streaming service had inked a deal to make programs and movies with the former First Couple, conservatives have shared their dismay on social media and demanded a boycott.

These naysayers think the Obamas’ projects – “potentially including scripted series, unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries, and features” – will be overly partisan towards the Left.

One person tweeted, “Just cancelled my # Netflix subscription. I will not pay monthly towards theirs & the Obama’s # Marxist style attempt to control the entertainment industry.”

Retweeted TrumpGirl4Life (@girl4_trump): Just cancelled my #Netflix subscription. I will not pay monthly towards theirs & the Obama’s #Marxist style attempt to control the entertainment industry. pic.twitter.com/sbUQU7HRZm — We Support 45 & The Wall! (@WeSupport45) May 21, 2018





The criticism of the service comes after Susan Rise, a former UN Ambassador during the Obama administration, joined Netflix’s board of directors. And the service’s CEO Reed Hastings has also shown his democratic colours in the past by endorsing Hillary Clinton.

“Trump would destroy much of what is great about America,” Hastings said. “Hillary Clinton is the strong leader we need, and it’s important that Trump lose by a landslide to reject what he stands for.”

So it seems not watching Real Rob is a sacrifice these conservatives are willing to make.

Others have welcomed the news of the Obamas producing shows and films.

Just imagine!! As Trump is in the midst of impeachment Barack and Michelle Obama could be in the midst of winning that Emmy Trump never got, for their new Netflix series. I'm pretty sure some heads would actually explode. — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) May 21, 2018





Yep.

