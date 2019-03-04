Netflix hits back over Steven Spielberg's plan to try and block streaming movies from the Oscars

Netflix has hit back over rumblings in certain corners of the movie world which would see movies made by streaming studios excluded from the Oscars.

News emerged last week that Steven Spielberg plans to bring up the issue in the annual post-Oscars meeting with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

He’s said to be ‘eager’ to support a change in the rules, which could see streaming movies shunned in the Oscars, and only eligible for the Emmys

Read more: Mexican actor apologises for racist slur agains Roma actress

A spokesperson for his company Amblin told Indiewire: “Steven feels strongly about the difference between the streaming and theatrical situation.

“He’ll be happy if the others will join [his campaign] when that comes up [at the Academy Board of Governors meeting]. He will see what happens.”

Roma (Credit: Carlos Somonte/Netflix via AP) More

The Academy itself confirmed: “Awards rules discussions are ongoing with the branches. And the Board will likely consider the topic at the April meeting.”

But now Netflix, though not named specifically, has made its point loud and clear.

Read more: Oscars 2019 – full list of winners

In a tweet published this morning, it said:

“We love cinema. Here are some things we also love:

-Access for people who can’t always afford, or live in towns without, theaters

-Letting everyone, everywhere enjoy releases at the same time

-Giving filmmakers more ways to share art

These things are not mutually exclusive.”

We love cinema. Here are some things we also love: -Access for people who can't always afford, or live in towns without, theaters

-Letting everyone, everywhere enjoy releases at the same time

-Giving filmmakers more ways to share art These things are not mutually exclusive. — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) March 4, 2019





Roma, made by Alfonso Cuarón and Netflix, won Best Director, Best Foreign Language Film, and Best Cinematography, at the Oscars this year, despite a relatively limited theatrical release.

Last week, cinema operator Cineworld pulled its support for BAFTA over its policy to allow streaming movies to win awards.



