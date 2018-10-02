Netflix to let viewers choose their own ending with interactive episode of 'Black Mirror'

Netflix is to take a further leap into interactive TV, planning an episode of Black Mirror in which viewers will be able to choose their own ending.

Bloomberg reports that it might even arrive before the end of the year.

The streaming service has already dipped its toe in the area, notably last year, when it released Puss In Book: Trapped In An Epic Tale series, which allowed children to direct the Puss In Boots character from the Shrek movies.

It followed that series with Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile, made by the creators of Robot Chicken, which also included interactive elements.

But this will be the first content that will be aimed at an adult audience.

Bloomberg reports that the adult-orientated content will be more ‘complex’ than that seen in the existing projects for younger audiences.

The deal-making – i.e. money – is also said to be more complex, as with lengthier narratives and different potential outcomes come more complicated productions.

But the series, which has been an Emmy-winning smash hit for Netflix, is just right for such treatment, dealing as it does with the dangers and paranoia which accompany advancing technologies.

It’s created by writer and presented Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones, airing its first episodes on Channel 4 in 2011, before being acquired by Netflix in 2015.

The fifth season of the show is expected to arrive in December.

