Netflix to make its biggest movie yet with Ryan Reynolds and Michael Bay

Netflix is to embark on its biggest feature film yet, joining forces with Ryan Reynolds on the new project from blockbuster director Michael Bay.

According to Variety, several studios were in the running for Bay’s next movie, called Six Underground, but Netflix won out having committed to his $125 million budget (around £93 million).

It will be the most money that the streaming service has spent on a movie so far, following the production of Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, which is costing a reported $106 million.

While there have been a handful of A-list stars making movies for Netflix in recent years, including Brad Pitt (War Machine) and Will Smith (Bright), this will be the first time that its hooked up with a bona fide blockbuster helmsman.

Plot-wise, there’s not a lot to go on as yet, other than that it’s a ‘mission movie’ and the first of a likely franchise.

It’s being penned by Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, with the Transformers director set to make it back-to-back with his next project, the Spielberg-produced Robopocalypse.

Six Underground would be eyeing a release some time in 2019.

Read more

Jet Li ‘unrecognisable’ in fan photo

Halle Berry for John Wick 3

Netflix backlash over Obama deal



