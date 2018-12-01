Best films on Netflix: Sure-fire hits and movies you might have missed

Netflix’s recommendation algorithm is pretty sophisticated these days, to the point where it can probably determine not only what you want to watch next, but what you’ll eat for breakfast 13 years on Wednesday and the thread count of your sheets.

And yet, it still has a tendency to spit out some bizarre recommendations. Suggesting you follow The Boss Baby: Back in Business with Full Metal Jacket, for example, is presumably the result of a four-year-old relative having briefly taken charge of your account.

Sometimes you just can’t beat a good old-fashioned human recommendation. So here’s a list of exclusively great films – from renowned and revered award winners to lesser-known gems – available on the service (we’ll update the list each month).

Sure-fire hits that won’t fail to entertain

The Wolf of Wall Street

(2013. Dir. Martin Scorsese; stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, Jonah Hill, Matthew McConaughey)

It’s strange that this title doesn’t often rank high in “best Scorsese movies” lists as it is so accomplished at every level of production. Compelling, shocking and very, very funny, it tells the story of Jordan Belfort (DiCaprio), a ruthless stockbroker whose fraudulence and market manipulation afforded him an incredibly opulent and debauched lifestyle – until the feds closed in. Cast to perfection, this is the film that cemented Jonah Hill as more than just a stoner-comedy actor. So desperate was he to achieve his dream of appearing in a Scorsese film, that he offered to perform his key role in Wall Street for free.

Crazy Stupid Love

(2011. Dir. Glenna Ficarra and John Requa; stars Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, Julianne Moore, Emma Stone)

Don't be fooled by the title – this throwaway romcom isn't remotely sappy. Revolving round a divorcee (Carell) being re-educated on single life by a suave younger man (Gosling), Crazy, Stupid, Love starts out a light watch packed with a lot of laughs. It’s working away on your soul, though. By the end, this surprisingly profound comic drama will have you in tears.

Seven

(1995. Dir. David Fincher; stars Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kevin Spacey)

Criminally overlooked at the Oscars (it only received one nomination – Best Film Editing) Se7en became the blueprint for the neo-noir crime thriller. Two detectives (Pitt and Freeman) stalk a serial killer whose murders are inspired by the seven deadly sins. It moves through them with great pace and suspense, before concluding with an unforgettably macabre twist.

Scarface

(1983. Dir. Brian De Palma; stars Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer)

Come for the mob story, stay for the 1980s nostalgia. De Palma brought style and emotion to this fairly simple tale of a Cuban refugee turned drug kingpin, a rambunctious mix of artful relationship drama and gory, pulp action movie. It’s always a pleasure to soak up the pastel neon of 1980s Miami, the iconic new wave soundtrack, and the fearsome, immersive lead performance from Al Pacino. That I nearly wrote “stars Tony Montana” above says it all about his talents.

Girl, Interrupted

(1999. Dir. James Mangold; stars Winona Ryder, Angelina Jolie, Brittany Murphy, Elisabeth Moss)

1999 was a vintage year for cinema and this drama was ahead of its time, both in its brutally honest exploration of mental health and its utilisation of an overwhelmingly female cast. Kaysen (Ryder) is on the surface of it one of the less severe cases at Claymoore psychiatric hospital. But, as she is led astray by the other rebellious patients (Jolie et al), her manipulative personality has an insidious effect on them all.

Whiplash

(2014. Dir. Damien Chazelle; stars Miles Teller, JK Simmons)

This is one of the very best movies about music, and it only had a budget of $3 million. You don’t have to be particularly into jazz nor drumming to appreciate this meditation on creative discipline. It's a fireworks display of a film which overloads the senses and will have you so close to the edge of your seat as to risk back injury.

The Social Network

(2010. Dir. David Fincher; stars Jesse Eisenberg, Andrew Garfield, Rooney Mara, Justin Timberlake)

As with The Big Short, this biopic was hard to get excited about when it was first announced, the story of Facebook’s rise from dorm-room prank to world-changing social network not appearing that dramatic on the surface of it. Thanks to a razor-sharp script from Aaron Sorkin it is an absolute pleasure to spend 120 minutes with however, Eisenberg playing Facebook founder and neurotic genius Mark Zuckerberg, and Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor providing a driving score. In light of recent events surrounding Facebook, I only wish we were going to get a Social Network 2.

