Netflix Has Ordered A Spy Series Described As A ‘Gay James Bond’

From Esquire

Netflix has ordered 10 episodes of Q-Force, an animated comedy series based on a gay secret agent and his team of LGBTQ super spies.

The project has been spearheaded by Will & Grace star Sean Hayes and producer Todd Milliner, who has described the series as "gay James Bond".

“A spy TV series is so tough, because they’re so expensive,” Milliner told Deadline. “We were thinking how do we get to do gay spy and every week, and the only way to do that is animated, because we can do all of the fun parts of a James Bond film. We can travel, we can have big chase sequences; animation is allowing us that freedom.

Photo credit: Getty Images More

“It does seem like it’s one of the last bastions of masculinity that seems like we can’t break the rule of who gets to play that part.”

Hayes echoed his point, saying: “I don’t know that the studios would greenlight a feature with a leading character that’s gay in that genre. Hopefully they will, but that doesn’t seem like right now.”

Written by Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Gabe Liedman, who will also act as showrunner and executive producer, the story will see the LGBTQ spy squad fight for respect in an organisation that regularly undermines their efforts.

Photo credit: NBC More

Milliner also approached Mike Schur, the man behind Parks & Recreation, The Office and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, to help get the project off the ground – and he didn’t have a hard time convincing him.

“I’ve been friends with Mike for a long, long, long time, and I was literally driving my car to work, and he was walking,” Hayes said. “I pulled over and I rolled down my window and I said. ‘Hey Mike, would you want to work on something together?” He’s like, ‘What is it?’ And I said ‘Gay James Bond’, and he said, ‘Yeah, I would do that’. So that’s how it all kind of started.”

('You Might Also Like',)