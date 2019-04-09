Netflix postpones Felicity Huffman film 'Otherhood' in the wake of college bribery scandal

Actress Felicity Huffman, center, leaves the John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse in Boston on April 3, 2019. (Photo by Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Netflix has made the decision to postpone a new film starring Desperate Housewives actress Felicity Huffman, after she admitted her part in the college bribery scandal.

Otherhood – a romcom based around three suburban mothers played by Huffman, Patricia Arquette and Angela Bassett – was due to arrive on the streaming service later this month, but has now been delayed indefinitely.

The 56-year-old, along with 12 others, admitted fraud in relation to paying bribes in order to get their children into high-end educational institutions including Yale and Stanford.

The crimes carry a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison, along with a maximum fine of $250,000 (£192,000).

Prosecutors revealed the scale of the alleged fraud in March, with 50 people charged in relation to the investigation, which is the largest case of its kind to be prosecuted by the US Justice Department.

William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman arrive to the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018. (Photo by Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) More

Huffman was accused of dishing out $15,000 (£11,500) to a fake charity run by admissions counsellor Rick Singer in order to facilitate an impersonator sitting an SAT exam in place of her eldest daughter.

Other parents are alleged to have paid bribes in order for colleges to designate their children as elite athletes to obtain a place at the school.

Huffman’s husband, Fargo actor William H. Macy, has not been charged in relation to the scandal.

In a statement, Huffman said: “My daughter knew absolutely nothing about my actions, and in my misguided and profoundly wrong way, I have betrayed her.

“This transgression toward her and the public I will carry for the rest of my life.”

Another actor, Lori Loughlin of Full House, has been charged with fraud as part of the scandal, but was not among the parents who agreed to plead guilty.



