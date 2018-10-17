Netflix reveals its most watched Original films and you'll be surprised which one came out on top

The Street’s top analysts were largely bullish in the wake of Netflix’s strong earnings and subscriber growth, pushing the stock even higher in premarket trading Tuesday.

From Annihilation to 22 July, Netflix has commissioned a slew of original movies for its streaming service, however, it’s the rom-coms that have come out on top for viewers.

This summer, the web company released a series of romantic comedies as part of its “summer of love” programme and they have proved most popular with audiences with 80 million subscribers tuning in to watch them.

Netflix is notoriously private about their viewing figures but they revealed in a Q3 report that To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before was one of its “most viewed original films ever with strong repeat viewing,” according to Variety.

The film was based on the Jenny Han book of the same name and featured Lana Condor and Noah Centino in the leading roles.

To All the Boys I Loved Before was one of the most popular original films on Netflix

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before is one of the many celebrated Asian-American-led films to be released this year as it tells the story of a Korean-American teen whose past crushes comeback to haunt her after someone posts love letters she had written for each one.

Set It Up, The Kissing Booth, Like Father, Sierra Burgess Is a Loser were all love-related movies to be released this summer with 14 original rom-coms produced and shared on Netflix 2018.

Netflix has confirmed it is already in production with a new set of original rom-coms though has yet to be confirmation of a sequel to To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before.

The original book is part of a trilogy followed by P.S. I Still Love You and Always and Forever, Lara Jean, and the film sets up a sequel with the arrival of the one love letter recipient who doesn’t appear in the main movie – John Ambrose McClaren.

The cast has all expressed much interest in returning for future instalments and given the success of the film, it won’t be long until Netflix greenlights P.S. I Still Love You.

