Netflix Says Hello Dolly Parton, Orders Anthology Series About The Singer
The woman with a “coat of many colors” also wears many hats: Dolly Parton is getting a scripted anthology TV series with Netflix.
After the success of two made-for-TV movies based on her songs ― “Coat of Many Colors” and “Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love,” both for NBC ― the streaming service signed Parton for an eight-episode scripted anthology run with the same premise, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Each episode will follow a song by the country singer, who will star in the series and serve as singer-songwriter and executive producer.
“As a songwriter, I have always enjoyed telling stories through my music,” Parton said in a statement. “I am thrilled to be bringing some of my favorite songs to life with Netflix. We hope our show will inspire and entertain families and folks of all generations, and I want to thank the good folks at Netflix and Warner Bros. TV for their incredible support.”
Parton fans on Twitter were quick to share their elation over the news:
So happy Dolly Parton and Sam figured out a way to get her series!! My heart is full! Thank you @netflix You have no idea how happy you have made the fans!! @DollyParton ️️— Renee (@dollyfan1974) June 4, 2018
The announcement of Legally Blonde 3 and a Netflix deal of an 8 part anthology series based on Dolly Parton songs is definitely the balm I needed to balance the boneheaded bigots celebrating the SCOTUS decision. pic.twitter.com/3TJ7gDhPRg— Emerson Collins (@ActuallyEmerson) June 4, 2018
bless u @netflixhttps://t.co/PNDP4ipMlF— kelly bourdet (@kellybourdet) June 4, 2018
Suspiria, Widows, Legally Blonde 3, AND a Dolly Parton netflix series announcement? ALL before my second cup of java??!?!???!— Menorah Ephron (@ralter) June 4, 2018
Who's excited for the "Jolene" episode!? https://t.co/d5NsFbsx7e— Mars (@JasonMarsden) June 4, 2018
The series is currently untitled and doesn’t have a release date scheduled. Regardless, one thing we do know is: We’ll always love you, Dolly.
- This article originally appeared on HuffPost.