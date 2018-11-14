Netflix secures Ejiofor directorial debut The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind

The film is based on a bestselling memoir by a Malawian inventor.

Netflix will launch the directorial debut of Chiwetel Ejiofor after securing the rights to The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind.

The British-Nigerian actor has said his film shows the potential of developing countries, and what their future direction should be.

He penned the screenplay for the film, based on the memoir of the same name by William Kamkwamba and Bryan Mealer.

It charts the real-life struggles of a Malawian inventor – Kamkwamba – who crafts a windmill to help his farming family through a disastrous harvest.

The film was shot by first-time director Ejiofor in Malawi last year, and is due to be distributed by Netflix in 2019 after the global platform secured rights to the film.

Ejiofor said: “William’s story represents what has to be the future in countries like Malawi: developing countries, overflowing with beauty and harbouring enormous potential.

“A global story such as this requires a global platform and I’m thrilled to be working with Netflix on bringing William’s extraordinary tale of determination and inventiveness to audiences worldwide.”

The film was funded by Netflix, BBC Films, BFI and Participant Media, with Netflix set to air the story alongside viewings in selected cinemas.

Jonathan King, of Participant Media, said: “Chiwetel brings incredible passion and skill as a film-maker to this moving and impactful story about a young boy who uses his heart and mind equally to help better his community. We need this kind of story now more than ever.”

Oscar-nominated Ejiofor plays the father of 13-year-old, self-educated inventor Kamkwamba, played by newcomer Maxwell Simba, as his family and community faces famine.