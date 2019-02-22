Netflix spends record $30 million on its Oscars campaign for Roma, double what the movie cost to make

Netflix, the internet streaming service, is facing a backlash after a record spend of up to $30 million on an Oscars award campaign for its film Roma.

The staggering amount, twice what the film itself cost to make, could mean a movie intended to be mainly watched on TV capturing the Best Picture gong for the first time.

It was a prospect that rattled some leading Hollywood film-makers, including Steven Spielberg, who predicted it could signal a bleak future for cinemas.

Netflix's splurge topped campaigns run in the past by Harvey Weinstein and may be the most expensive ever, outspending the $25 million Columbia Pictures, a traditional Hollywood studio, used to promote The Social Network in 2011.

Los Angeles, home to many of the more than 7,000 members of The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences who vote for the Oscars, has been plastered with billboards and posters urging them to back for Roma.

The film is nominated for an Oscar for both best foreign language film and best picture Credit: Carlos Somonte/Netflix More

There has been an endless stream of promotional parties, including a cocktail soiree hosted by Angelina Jolie, and a screening at the Chateau Marmont hotel hosted by Charlize Theron.

Film industry figures have been sent a $175 coffee table book about the film, and chocolates with a note from its star Yalitza Aparicio, who is nominated for best actress. A fortune has been spent on television adverts.

Roma, which streamed worldwide from Dec 14, qualified for the Oscars after a limited cinema release.

However, Spielberg believes films made primarily for television by streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and others, should not be eligible for the Oscars if given a "token" cinema release.

Speaking at the Cinema Audio Society in the run-up to the awards, he said: "I hope all of us really continue to believe that the greatest contributions we can make as filmmakers is to give audiences the motion picture theatrical experience. I’m a firm believer that movie theatres need to be around forever."

Fears are growing in Hollywood that film-makers with potentially award-winning projects will in future be drawn to streaming services that can offer a treasure chest for an Oscars campaign, leaving a dearth of quality in cinemas.

And despite the critical acclaim for Roma, a Spanish film about a domestic worker directed by Alfonso Cuarón, some Oscar voters are not keen to reward it.

One voter, a film director, called it "the most expensive home movie ever made". The voter added: "As far as the Netflix thing, what is our job as Academy members? We are trying to promote great films for audiences to see [in cinemas]."

Another said Roma was being regarded by some in the industry as a "fox in sheep's clothing".

Story continues