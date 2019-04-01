New 'Avengers: Endgame' toys hint at new look for Iron Man and Hulk

A selection of new tie-in toys released for Avengers: Endgame have offered up some tantalising hints of what might lie ahead for major characters in the highly anticipated blockbuster.

There’s only a few weeks to go until the release of Endgame, which sees more than a decade of storytelling in the Marvel Cinematic Universe come to a crescendo as the surviving heroes make their last stand against mad titan Thanos.

To mark the film’s imminent arrival, Hot Toys unveiled a figure wearing the latest costume for Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man, while the newest Funko POP! figures for Endgame seem to tease a major change for Bruce Banner and his angry green alter ego, The Hulk.

Read more: Russos admit Endgame trailer uses footage not in the film

The new range of POP! figures revealed the superhero team in the interesting new Avengers uniforms glimpsed in the most recent trailer for Endgame.

The unusual, slightly grey-haired appearance of the Hulk figure, meanwhile, has added further fuel to the fire of a long-standing rumour that Avengers: Endgame might feature the MCU debut of Professor Hulk – a compromise of sorts between the two sides of Banner.





In the comics, Professor Hulk contains elements of both Banner and his alter ego, which would seem like a logical follow-up to the story told in Avengers: Infinity War, in which Mark Ruffalo’s troubled scientist was unable to summon the Hulk.

Hasbro has also teased the possibility of Professor Hulk with a NERF blaster that seems to depict the same, greying version of the green behemoth.

Read more: Every Marvel movie coming after Avengers: Endgame

Hot Toys, meanwhile, have unveiled a figure depicting the highly advanced Mark LXXXV Iron Man armour, which will be seen in the new movie.





In Infinity War, Tony Stark was seen wearing the nanotechnology-infused Mark 50 suit, which is clearly several generations behind the Mark 85 armour being teased for Endgame.

This seems to lend credence to the suggestion that there will be a major jump forward in time during the Russo Brothers’ new film.

Hasbro also unveiled its range of Avengers toys this week, including figures of Hawkeye in his new incarnation as the darker warrior Ronin.

Read more: Linking Captain Marvel to the rest of the MCU

The trickle of information ahead of Endgame has been speeding up in recent weeks, with fans now eagerly anticipating the chance to spend three hours in a cinema watching an ambitious superhero story reach its conclusion.

Avengers: Endgame will be released in UK cinemas on Thursday, 25 April.



