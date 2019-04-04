New 'Cats' film will transform actors into life-size kitties on giant sets using CGI

The cast of CATS perform on stage at the first-ever revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic CATS on Broadway on July 31, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for CATS)

Universal has revealed more details about the film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical Cats following the broadcast of a behind-the-scenes featurette at ComicCon.

Following the news that stars including Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, Dame Judi Dench, Sir Ian McKellen and Jennifer Hudson were on board for the film, it has now been confirmed that they will be transformed into actual cats.

To make them look even more realistic, digital fur technology will be used “to create the most perfect covering of fur”.

Taylor Swift will be transformed into a cat using motion technology for the big screen adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

The news may come as a surprise as the stage version simply featured cast members dressed up as cats.

Addressing director Tom Hooper’s decision to use motion-capture technology, Vanity Fair quoted cast member James Corden saying recently: “These are people, but they’re cats, and it’s kind of blowing my mind.”

Jennifer Hudson performed "Memory" during the Universal Pictures presentation at CinemaCon 2019. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Another revelation that was made at ComicCon featured the unusual size of the set.

According to reporters in attendance at the event, the set was three to four times larger than a standard set in order to allow the cast to appear cat-sized.

Meanwhile, Dench and Elba recently revealed that they took their new roles very seriously.

“We spent a very very long time preparing how to be a cat,” Elba commented.

The big screen adaptation will also feature the musical’s iconic songs including Memory, which was performed by Hudson when she appeared on stage.

Expressing his excitement over the film’s upcoming release, Deadline reported Hooper as saying: “I can’t wait for the world to see what we’ve been cooking up and working on secretly for the past three or four years.”



