The new Chewbacca got the most perfect pic with the Hobbits from Lord of the Rings

Wookiees and Hobbits occupy two quite different ends of the fantasy sci-fi scale.

But yesterday in Philadelphia, their two worlds collided when Joonas Suotamo – the gargantuan six-foot 11-inch tall Finnish actor and former basketball player who plays Chewbacca – met some hairy-footed denizens if Middle Earth.

In a rare reunion for Frodo Baggins, Samwise Gamgee, and Peregrin Took, the actors Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, and Billy Boyd were attending the Wizard World fan convention, alongside a host of stars from the realms of fantasy and sci-fi, including Suotamo.

Finally met my heroes — The Hobbits from Lord of The Rings! pic.twitter.com/SHWxH3A0BQ — Joonas Suotamo (@JoonasSuotamo) May 20, 2018





And just to emphasise his general massiveness, coupled with the on-screen diminutiveness of the former Hobbits, most of Suotamo is out of shot.

Doubtless fan chat would have eventually centred on whether any of the three original adventurers may have anything to do with the forthcoming, billion-dollar Amazon Studios series based in Tolkien’s Middle Earth.

Last week, it emerged that the first stories told could centre on the young Aragorn, Viggo Mortensen’s character from the movies.

Amazon has already signed up for five seasons of the show, in the hope that it can fill the void left when Game of Thrones winds up next year.

It’s also hoped that Peter Jackson may come on board in some capacity.

Suotamo, meanwhile, can be seen in Solo: A Star Wars Story, due out across the UK on May 24.

