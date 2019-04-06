New details for Christopher Nolan’s super secret upcoming movie emerge

Christopher Nolan is preposterously secretive about any new movie he is overseeing, especially when it hasn’t even gone into production.

But with the cast now confirmed for his latest movie, which is due out next summer, details regarding it have finally started to creep out.

Only a little bit, though, as Hollywood Reporter sources have revealed that as well as being a “globe-trotting adventure that has shades of the mind-bending nature of Inception” it will also include the “time continuum,” too.

What that actually means is very much up to interpretation at the moment. But considering that Nolan has previously verged into this territory with both Interstellar and Inception before, it is certainly in his wheelhouse.

Nolan has had to make one big change to his backroom staff with his next film, though. Nolan has employed Jennifer Lame as his new picture editor, who most recently wowed movie fans with her work on Hereditary.

This will mark the first time in 15 years that Nolan hasn’t collaborated with Lee Smith in the role. Smith and Nolan first worked together on Batman Begins, which was released all the way back in 2005, and the pair have since combined on The Prestige, The Dark Knight, Inception, The Dark Knight Rises, Interstellar and Dunkirk, which Smith won an Academy Award for.

Unfortunately for Nolan, Smith already has his hands full with the World War One epic 1917, which is being directed by Sam Mendes, who he worked with on the 24th James Bond film Spectre, and will reportedly unfold as one long take.

Other than that, we still know next to nothing about the next Chris Nolan film, which will star Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki and John David Washington, and will hit cinemas on July 17, 2020.