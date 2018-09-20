New 'Doctor Who' trailer lands - and it’s brilliant

As if you needed any more convincing to watch it, a new trailer for the eleventh series of Doctor Who has landed and it’s glorious.

Combining cinematic shots with goosebump-inducing dialogue, the new Who looks more epic than ever.

“I’m the Doctor, when people need help, I never refuse,” Whittaker’s Doctor says, as passionately as anyone who’s come before her.

But the new trailer isn’t just about the Doctor delivering cool lines. We also get our first proper look at the Doctor’s relationship with her new companions, and they seem very supportive.

“Why are you asking her?” someone (probably a baddie) asks.

“Because she’s in charge, bro,” Ryan (Tosin Cole) says.

“Says who?”

“SAYS US,” Ryan (Tosin Cole), Yasmin (Mandip Gill), and Graham (Bradley Walsh) all say in unison.

Yeah, that’s a pretty instant way to get in our good books. It looks like the fairly maudlin romantic relationships between the Doctor and his younger companions are out, and a fun ‘mates’ dynamic is back in style.

It’s a tone that’s backed up by recent comments by Jodie Whitaker. “I’ve never laughed so much in my life, every day. I adore the companions [Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole]. I’m blessed to be given three people I now consider family members to go on this journey with.”

And let’s hope that this trailer finally puts to bed all of those manbaby moans about Doctress Who – the more we see of this character, the more she feels instantly like the same Doctor we all grew up on.

“I’m playing a Time Lord who’s essentially an alien and inhabits different bodies and this one is female,” Whitaker said recently. “The best thing for me though is that, for the first time in my life, I am not playing a stereotypical woman because as much as I approach everything as an actor, I am continually labelled by the female version of that character.

“I recently had someone ask me, ‘Are you playing it as a girl or a boy?’ I replied, ‘I’m just playing it.’ This is the most freeing role because there are no rules.”

Doctor Who returns to BBC One on Sunday October 7.





