New 'Dumbo' trailer soars online - and we’ve got a new poster, too

Okay, wow. The first full Dumbo trailer has flown online and it’s basically non-safe for work if you’re not comfortable crying in front of your colleagues.

You can watch it below, but be warned – it gets very emotional.

We’re now so onboard for this film we’re going to glue wings to our ears and jump out of the nearest window. Actually, no, don’t do that.

A quick glance on twitter confirms we’re not the only ones experiencing significant feels from the live-action trailer.

I was not emotionally ready for the #Dumbo trailer. Could this be Tim Burton back to his best? I hope so. https://t.co/HdOW2dkCB8 — Hanna Ines Flint (@HannaFlint) November 15, 2018





Guys, the new Dumbo trailer has made me cry… like really really cry. Wow. I’m so excited! My heart ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XL2jsKhrm7 — Becky G. (@iambeckyg) November 15, 2018





DISNEY! What the hell? WHY DO YOU BREAK MY HEART LIKE THIS??? #Dumbo pic.twitter.com/I4K31quLwq — Joseph Nevin (@JosephGNevin) November 15, 2018





And the trailer isn’t the only Dumbo treat we’ve been given today – the first poster has also arrived, making the live-action remake look very much like a Tim Burton movie (which is helpful, because it definitely is).

Disney’s poster for their live-action remake. More

On the evidence of this footage, Dumbo will be more Edward Scissorhands era Burton, as opposed to, say, Big Eyes. Because if this trailer can make us cry buckets, we can only imagine how we’ll react to the finished film.

Here’s the official synopsis, which, like the trailer, confirms we’ll be getting a very different story in the live-action version of Disney’s classic cartoon:

Holt was once a circus star but he went off to war and when he returned, it had terribly altered him. Circus owner Max Medici (Danny DeVito) hires him to take care of Dumbo, a newborn elephant whose oversized ears make him the laughing stock of the struggling circus troupe.

But when Holt’s children discover that Dumbo can fly, entrepreneur V.A. Vandevere (Michael Keaton), and aerial artist Colette Marchant (Eva Green) swoop in to make the little elephant a star.

This is great news for several reasons. As popular as the Beauty and the Beast live action remake was, one of the most frequent complaints is that it felt a tiny bit pointless – as it stuck so closely to the original movie.

Dumbo looks like it’ll give audiences fresh reasons to buy a cinema ticket, and that can only be a good thing. Oh, and any movie that edits out a gang of racist crows is all right in our book.

We’ll find out what else is new when Dumbo lands in cinemas on 29 March, 2019.





