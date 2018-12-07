New 'Game Of Thrones' season 8 teaser pits ice against fire

HBO have unleashed a new teaser trailer for the final season of Game Of Thrones and, while it doesn’t show any new footage, it hasn’t stopped fans from speculating about what it could all mean.

You can watch the tease below, but it basically shows the spread of ice across the Westeros map, freezing symbols of some of our favourite GoT gangs, until a Lannister lion fights back with fire.





It’s brief, but intense – with enough detail to light the spark of a thousand fan theories, and many seem to agree the tease reveals a significant plot detail.

When the fire and ice meet, they form a black barrier, which fans have decided is obsidian, a substance formed when molten rock cools quickly (which fans have long-thought is what the White-Walker-killing ‘dragonglass’ is made of).

They’ve speculated that what we’re seeing in this trailer is the formation of a new wall, further South – closer to King’s Landing.

Could this mean we see the Starks wiped out, with the White Walkers expanding their territory before being ultimately defeated by the Lannisters, who live to retain the Iron Throne?

That would certainly fit with the whole ‘Bittersweet ending’ vibe that George RR Martin’s been banging on about when he should’ve been writing a book.

Of course, it could also mean that the Starks are wiped out by the White Walkers, who are then destroyed by Dany’s fire, along with the Lannisters, leaving Dany free to reclaim the Throne.

Or, it could just be a cheeky way to start everyone speculating about what it all means, and it’s just a fun animation with no solid connection to the narrative.

We’ll find out when the final season of Game Of Thrones flies onto telly screens April, 2019.





Read more

What Game Of Thrones ending will be, according to the cast and crew

Game of Thrones’ Long Night: All you need to know

‘Game Of Thrones’ Reunion Headed For DVD Box Set Only