New 'Godzilla: King Of The Monsters' trailer is spectacular

Legendary Pictures has released the first full-length trailer for Godzilla: King of the Monsters, the sequel to 2014’s Godzilla, which pits the giant lizard against a host of new monstrous threats.

Set to an epic remix of ‘Somewhere Over The The Rainbow’ from The Wizard Of Oz, we get our best look yet at the scale of the monstrous destruction that awaits us in a film that looks like Transformers meets some sort of weird zoo.

Highlights of the trailer include a giant moth squealing, a three-headed dragon throwing a Jesus pose behind a crucifix, and Stranger Things’ Eleven (Milly Bobby Brown) taking her pet monster for a walk. It’s all pretty exciting, with enough booms, dramatic one-liners, and laser-breath blasts to fill a movie, let alone a trailer.

Let’s hope they haven’t put all the good stuff into the adverts, and there’s plenty to look forward to when this huge beast stamps into UK cinemas on 31 May.

The film stars Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown, Bradley Whitford, Sally Hawkins, Charles Dance, Thomas Middleditch, Aisha Hinds, O’Shea Jackson Jr., David Strathairn, Ken Watanabe, and Zhang Ziyi. Which is quite the cast.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Following the global success of “Godzilla” and “Kong: Skull Island” comes the next chapter in Warner Bros. Pictures’ and Legendary Pictures’ cinematic Monsterverse: “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” an epic action adventure that pits Godzilla against some of the most popular monsters in pop culture history.

The new story follows the heroic efforts of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient super-species—thought to be mere myths—rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.

Godzilla: King Of The Monsters is unleashed on 31 May in the UK.