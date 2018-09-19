New 'The Grinch' trailer: Benedict Cumberbatch is here to take down Christmas

“It’s never too early to be annoyed by Christmas” announces the new trailer for The Grinch, starring Benedict Cumberbatch in the title role. And, given that it’s only September and shops have already starting putting out their festive stock, they’ve got a point.

Based on the hit Dr. Seuss book, The Grinch is heading to cinemas this November, and as you can see in the latest teaser, the green-furred meanie is taking over from Santa in a bid “to steal Christmas”.

The film, not connected to the live action The Grinch That Stole Christmas from 2000, is from hit-making animation powerhouse Illumination, the same studio that brought us Minions, Despicable Me, and The Secret Life of Pets.

The new trailer also accompanies the news that Pharrell Williams, who supplied music for all three Despicable Me films, will voice the narrator in The Grinch. Tyler, The Creator has also recorded new music for the film including ‘You’re A Mean One’, a collaboration with composer Danny Elfman heard in the new trailer, and a new song called ‘I Am The Grinch’.

Benedict Cumberbatch is The Grinch (Universal Pictures) More

Here’s the full synopsis: For their eighth fully animated feature, Illumination and Universal Pictures present The Grinch, based on Dr. Seuss’ beloved holiday classic. The Grinch tells the story of a cynical grump who goes on a mission to steal Christmas, only to have his heart changed by a young girl’s generous holiday spirit. Funny, heart warming and visually stunning, it’s a universal story about the spirit of Christmas and the indomitable power of optimism.

Academy Award® nominee Benedict Cumberbatch lends his voice to the infamous Grinch, who lives a solitary life inside a cave on Mt. Crumpit with only his loyal dog, Max, for company. With a cave rigged with inventions and contraptions for his day-to-day needs, the Grinch only sees his neighbours in Who-ville when he runs out of food.

Each year at Christmas they disrupt his tranquil solitude with their increasingly bigger, brighter and louder celebrations. When the Whos declare they are going to make Christmas three times bigger this year, the Grinch realizes there is only one way for him to gain some peace and quiet: he must steal Christmas. To do so, he decides he will pose as Santa Claus on Christmas Eve, even going so far as to trap a lackadaisical misfit reindeer to pull his sleigh.

Meanwhile, down in Who-ville, Cindy-Lou Who-a young girl overflowing with holiday cheer-plots with her gang of friends to trap Santa Claus as he makes his Christmas Eve rounds so that she can thank him for help for her overworked single mother. As Christmas approaches, however, her good-natured scheming threatens to collide with the Grinch’s more nefarious one. Will Cindy-Lou achieve her goal of finally meeting Santa Claus? Will the Grinch succeed in silencing the Whos’ holiday cheer once and for all?

The Grinch is in cinemas from 9 November.

Read more

John Carpenter classics returning to cinemas in 4k

Watch the first Captain Marvel trailer

First Stan & Ollie trailer