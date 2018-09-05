A new trailer for Blumhouse’s Halloween sequel / reboot has landed, and it’s intense.

Opening with a long tracking shot featuring Michael Myers selecting his next weapon and victim, the trailer is packed with creepy images, as well as outlining the movie’s premise – Michael’s returned to Haddonfield and this time Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode is ready for him.

The trailer possibly gives away one too many of the scare scenes, but we’re hoping there’s more where that came from, especially as – like Michael – the trailer editor seems to be pretty cut-happy, fading to black before we see any really nasty stuff.

Here’s the official synopsis.

A British documentary crew comes to the States to visit Michael in prison for a retrospective of the maniac’s night of terror — but their project becomes way more interesting when Myers escapes custody, retrieves his signature mask and seeks revenge on Laurie, with others naturally being part of his impressive career body count along the way.

In the decades following the fateful Halloween night that forever altered the former babysitter’s life, Laurie has armed and prepped herself for Michael’s inevitable return — to the detriment of her family, including daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak).

Whatever happens, the film has John Carpenter’s blessing, according to Jason Blum.

“I think [not getting Carpenter’s OK] would have stopped us. John asked me very specifically, ‘Do I have approvals?’ And then the answer [was], ‘You don’t have approvals, but if you don’t like it, we’re not going to keep going either.’ I think there might have been a movie, but we wouldn’t have been involved either if John wasn’t happy.”

Carpenter was so happy, in fact, he provided new music for the soundtrack (he composed the original film’s score). We can’t wait to hear – and see – what they’ve created, when the film’s released on 19 October.

Read more

Five major ways the new Halloween trailer changes the mythology

Michael Myers comes home, and Jamie Lee Curtis is waiting for him, in first ‘Halloween’ sequel trailer

Jamie Lee Curtis promises new ‘Halloween’ will be terrifying, says it goes ‘full-tilt boogeyman’