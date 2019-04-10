New 'The Lion King' trailer introduces major characters for the first time

A new trailer for Disney’s photo-realistic The Lion King remake has dropped and the new voice actors can finally be heard.

The trailer begins with Chiwetel Ejiofor speaking as Scar, having taken over the role from Jeremy Irons in the 1994 version, then it’s James Earl Jones’ turn who returns as Simba’s father Mufasa.

Anyone who has seen the original movie will recognise the dialogue from the original movie as we hear Mufasa talk to his son (JD McCrary) and heir about the Pride lands and what it means to be king.

“Everything you see exists together in a delicate balance, Mufasa says. “While others search for what they can take a true king searches for what he can give.”

Then there’s footage from that infamous stampede scene and Scar telling Simba to run away.

The trailer also shows a young Simba meeting Timon (Billy Eichner) and Pumbaa (Seth Rogen) and recreates the ageing montage from the animated feature that sees the young cub grow into the big lion (Donald Glover) that will fight for his rightful place on Pride Rock.

Zazu (John Oliver) is spotted as is Rafiki the Baboon (John Kani) as well as Scar’s hyena followers Azizi, Shenzi and Kamari (Eric Andre, Florence Kasumba, and Keegan-Michael Key) and the younger (Shahadi Wright Joseph) and older (Beyonce) versions of Nala.

People have been reacting to the new trailer online and the responses have been mixed.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Disney’s The Lion King, directed by Jon Favreau, journeys to the African savanna where a future king is born. Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny. But not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub’s arrival. Scar, Mufasa’s brother—and former heir to the throne—has plans of his own. The battle for Pride Rock is ravaged with betrayal, tragedy and drama, ultimately resulting in Simba’s exile. With help from a curious pair of newfound friends, Simba will have to figure out how to grow up and take back what is rightfully his.

The Lion King is released in UK cinemas on 19 July.



