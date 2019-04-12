All the new Marvel shows on Disney’s streaming service Disney+

Falcon and The Winter Soldier are getting their own shows (credit: Disney)

The line-up for Disney’s exclusive streaming service Disney+ has been announced and it’s pretty much wall-to-wall exciting news, especially for Marvel fans.

The studio has confirmed it will have one MCU live action series in the first year, with two more to come in the second year of the service. We’ll also get the first ever animated series from Marvel Studios.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will land at some point in the first year after launch, with Anthony Mackie returning as Falcon, and Sebastian Stan reprising his role as Winter Soldier for the new Marvel Studios series. That’s kind of incredible.

Loki

Loki’s coming to Disney+ (credit: Disney) More

In year two, we’ll get Loki, with Tom Hiddleston reprising his role as – you guessed it – Loki for another new Marvel Studios series.

But will it be a prequel, or will Loki will somehow come back to life for it? We’ll presumably find out when we see Avengers: Endgame in April.

WandaVision

The Wanda Maximoff / Vision series is coming to Disney+ (credit: Marvel Studios) More

Also in year two: WandaVision, with Elizabeth Olsen returning as Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany coming back as The Vision.

Again, prequel or sequel? Let’s assume that all of the terrible things Thanos did are going to be undone, and we’ll get new post-snap adventures from Wanda and her mandroid. We can’t wait.

But Marvel fans won’t only MCUcentric live-action stories, Marvel Studios’ first animated series will land on the service.

Marvel’s What If…?

Marvel’s What If…? will be an animated series inspired by the comic books of the same name. Each episode will twist a pivotal moment from the Marvel Cinematic Universe by making a different choice, leading the audience into uncharted territory. That’ll land in the first year of the service.

Marvel’s 616

Documentary fans, Marvel’s got you covered too. Marvel’s 616 will explore the intersection between Marvel’s stories, characters and creators, and the real world.

Each documentary will dive into the historical, cultural, and societal context that are connected to stories within the Marvel Universe, using those connections to explore both the fictional and real world situations.

It sounds like an intriguing proposition, and will land on the service in the first year.

Marvel’s Hero Project

And there’s one more new show, and it sounds like the sweetest of all of them. Marvel’s Hero Project will cover positive change several young heroes are making in their own communities.

The series will celebrate the young heroes have dedicated their lives to selfless acts of bravery and kindness. That’s going to be available at launch.

Still no official date for Disney+’s UK launch, but you can expect it late this year or early next year. It launches on November 12, for $6.99 per month, in the US.



