New 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' trailer is the most death-defying yet

The new Mission: Impossible – Fallout trailer has arrived and it’s a wonder that anyone survives to the end.

Tom Cruise is back as super spy Ethan Hunt, who has managed to get through five movies without suffering any long-lasting brain damage, and he’s got a new terrorist threat to stop.

But when the IMF mission goes wrong the world is faced with seriously dire consequences so he takes it upon himself to complete the original plan. However, the CIA start to question his loyalty so Hunt and his team have to face of Henry Cavill’s assassin and former allies in order to stop global devastation.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout More

The new trailer is filled with ridiculous stunts that would land even the toughest spies and soldiers in intensive care; from car crashes to helicopter crashes, jumping out of buildings, out of airplanes and falling off mountains tops.

It’s really living up to its Fallout title.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout trailer is death-defying More

The video even shows the moment when Cruise broke his foot in real life, as he jumped from one rooftop to another.

Angela Bassett joins the cast along with Vanessa Kirby and Wes Bentley, while Alec Baldwin, Simon Pegg, and Ving Rhames are back as his teammates along with Rebecca Ferguson.

Michelle Monaghan also returns to the franchise as Julia Meade, Ethan’s estranged wife, having last been seen in Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol.

Judging by the trailer, the couple remarry and hopefully, it happens at a secure location.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout is in cinemas on July 26

