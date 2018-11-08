New 'Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle' trailer lands, Netflix announces cinema release date

It’s official, Netflix will be bringing Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle to the big screen in a limited release on 29 November, ahead of its global debut on the streaming service on 7 December. It’s also dropped a new trailer, which you can watch below.

Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle tells the classic story of Rudyard Kipling’s Jungle Book, with a heavy focus on Mowgli’s journey, and is said to be a darker take on the material, compared to the Disney animated and live action adaptations. It’s directed by Andy Serkis, who also appears as iconic bear Baloo.

In addition to the release date and trailer, we’ve also got a lovely new poster.

Mowgli looks to the horizon. More

As you can see from the credits on that poster, Serkis has gathered a fairly astonishing cast, which includes Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett, Benedict Cumberbatch, Andy Serkis, Freida Pinto, Matthew Rhys and Naomie Harris, all appearing alongside newcomer Rohan Chand in the titular role.

The film, previously developed by Warner Brothers before being sold to Netflix, looks like the highest profile addition to the streaming service yet.

It’s Netflix’s first bonafide blockbuster (sorry Bright fans) and it caps a fairly incredible year for Netflix, which has added a new Orson Welles movie (The Other Side Of The Wind), a genuine Oscar contender (Roma) and a high profile novel adaptation (Bird Box) to its line-up.

And it looks like Netflix will stay in the Serkis business – the service is also funding Serkis’ motion-capture adaptation of George Orwell’s Animal Farm, in a deal that was announced earlier this year.

Here’s the official Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle synopsis:

Acclaimed actor and director Andy Serkis reinvents Rudyard Kipling’s beloved masterpiece, in which a boy torn between two worlds accepts his destiny and becomes a legend. Mowgli (Rohan Chand) has never truly belonged in either the wilds of the jungle or the civilized world of man. Now he must navigate the inherent dangers of each on a journey to discover where he truly belongs.

Read more

Netflix Acquires George Orwell’s ‘Animal Farm’

Netflix Acquires Andy Serkis-Directed ‘Mowgli’

‘Dark and savage’ trailer for Andy Serkis’s Mowgli lands