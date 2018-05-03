What's coming to Netflix UK this week

Netflix UK adds so many movies and TV shows it can be hard to stay on top of everything available on the service. Enter Yahoo Movies, with our reliable complete guide to all the new stuff you can stream right now.

Starting this week, we’ll be regularly adding absolutely everything new to Netflix UK to this feature in the form of weekly updates, which will land just in time for your weekend watch.

So, bookmark this page and come back every Thursday for the very latest Netflix UK additions.

Oh, and keep an eye out for anything in bold – those are Yahoo’s personal recommendations.

The Angry Birds Movie (2016) – Animated film based on the popular app-game.

Miracles from Heaven (2016) – A mother prays for a cure for her daughter’s terminal disease.

Stagecoach: The Texas Jack Story (2016) – A stagecoach bandit tries to go straight,

Agustín Aristarán: Soy Rada (TV)

The Durrells (TV)

Jailbreak (2017) – Martial arts action film set in a prison.

American Experience: The Battle of Chosin (2016) – Documentary about a key event during the Korean war.

Trailer Park Boys: Countdown to Liquor Day (2009) – Pals Julian, Bubbles and Ricky try to go legit, until they learn of a plot to demolish their homes.

Trailer Park Boys: The Movie (2006) – The criminal friends hatch a plot to steal loose change.

Monty Python’s Flying Circus (TV)

Some Like It Hot (1959) – Classic Billy Wilder comedy about crossdressing musicians.

21 (2008) – Students turn Vegas card counters in this crime drama.

A Life of Its Own: The Truth About Medical Marijuana (2017) – Weed documentary.

Audrey Rose (1977) – Supernatural horror about a man thinks his daughter has been reincarnated in another body.

The Clapper (2017) – A man works as a professional infomercial clapper, but his livelihood is threatened when he’s thrust into the spotlight.

Darc (2018) – An interpol agent tries to shut down a human trafficking ring with the help of a Yakuza member.

Enter the Ninja (1981) – A ninja protects his friend from an evil land baron.

Jewel’s Catch One (2016) – Documentary about renowned LA nightclub Catch One.

Kings of the Sun (1963) – A Mayan king unites with the leader of an attacking Native American tribe against a mutual threat.

Lakeview Terrace (2008) – Thriller about a couple who are intimidated by their new neighbour – who happens to be a police officer.

Story Continues

Le K Benzema (2017) – Documentary about Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema, who tells his side of the story of a gambling scandal.

Life, Animated (2016) – Documentary about a toddler who communicates with the world via Disney movies.

Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise (2016) – Biographical documentary centring around poet and activist Maya Angelou.

My Perfect Romance (2018) – A developer pitches a dating algorithm to her boss, who suggests they try it out on each other.

Sometimes (2016) – Impatient strangers sneak a look at their HIV test results, and discover one of them is positive.

The Standoff (2016) – Teens take part in an endurance test, finding love along the way.

Stratton (2017) – An MI6 agent teams up with a Navy Seal to take down a terrorist.

Wild Orchid 2: Two Shades of Blue (1992) – A teenager is forced to work in a brothel, after her father dies of a drug addiction.

Gun Shy (2017) – An aging rockstar takes revenge after pirates kidnap his ex-supermodel wife.

Nativity 2: Danger in the Manger (2012) – A teacher takes his students on a road trip to enter a Christmas song competition.

Nativity! (2009)– A teacher promises his students that his director ex-girlfriend will make a film of their school nativity.

Pompeii (2014) – A slave tries to save the woman he loves from a massive volcano.

27: Gone Too Soon (TV)

A Night on Earth: Africa (TV)

Alias JJ, la celebridad del mal (TV)

American Experience: Rachel Carson (TV)

American Experience: Tesla (TV)

American Experience: The Race Underground (TV)

Bottersnikes & Gumbles (TV)

Anjaan: Special Crimes Unit (TV)

Boys Over Flowers (TV)

Cameraman to the Queen (TV)

The Carter Effect (TV)

Coffee for All (TV)

Cold Feet (TV)

The Frankenstein Chronicles (TV)

John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City (TV)

Little Boy Blue (TV)

Love Island (TV)

Love Rain (TV)

Maigret Sets a Trap (TV)

Maigret’s Dead Man (TV)

Mere Papa Hero Hiralal (TV)

My Perfect Romance (TV)

PJ Masks (TV)

Pocoyo & Cars (TV)

Pocoyo & The Space Circus (TV)

Pocoyo Carnival (TV)

Pocoyo Halloween: Space Halloween (TV)

Pocoyo Halloween: Spooky Movies (TV)

Pocoyo Special Sports (TV)

Prime Suspect (TV)

Prime Suspect 1973 (TV)

Queens of Comedy (TV)

Roberto Saviano: Writing Under Police Protection (TV)

Sam Faiers: The Mummy Diaries (TV)

Simon (TV)

Sing-a-long with PJ Masks (TV)

Spiritual House (TV)

Black Crows (TV)

Hinterland (TV)

Maggie & Bianca: Fashion Friends (TV)

Added on 29 April

Superstition (TV)

Added on 28 April

Top Gear (TV)

Over the Garden Wall (TV)

Added on 27 April

S.W.A.T. (2003) – Colin Farrell stars in this action thriller about a S.W.A.T team who go up against an international terrorist.

Candy Jar (2018) – Two high school debate champions compete to get into their dream college.

Happy Birthday to Me (1981) – Classic ‘80s slasher sees a bunch of pals being murdered in the lead-up to their friend’s eighteenth birthday.

Holy Goalie (2017) – A gang of monks play competitive football to save their monastery from being

The Rachel Divide (2018) – Documentary about controversial figure Rachel Dolezal, who lied about her racial identity.

The Week Of (2018) – Adam Sandler and Chris Rock star as two fathers who clash in the lead-up to their respective kids’ wedding.

3% (TV)

Bobby Kennedy for President (TV)

Josh (TV)

The New Legends of Monkey (TV)

REA(L)OVE (TV)

Added on 26 April

The Next Three Days (2010) – A college professor (Russell Crowe) schemes to break his falsely accused wife out of prison. Crime thriller.

Goat (2018) – A college student joins a brutal fraternity.

Enissa Amani: Ehrenwort (TV)

Happy! (TV)

Jason Byrne: Special Eye (TV)

Added on 25 April

Fishtronaut: The Movie (2018) – Animated kids’ film about a fish who’s also an astronaut. Seriously.

Psychokinesis (2018) – Sci-fi fantasy about a father who develops extraordinary powers and uses them to help his estranged daughter.

Bill Nye: Science Guy (TV)

Added on 24 April

The Magic Pill (2017) – Documentary about a controversial pill with advocates who claim it cures all ills.

The Marine 5: Battleground (2017) – An ex-marine turned medic protects an injured man from bad bikers.

Kevin James: Never Don’t Give Up (TV)

Added on 23 April

The Final Master (2015) – A Wing Chun master wants to open a school, but he must prove himself to local rivals first.

Added on 21 April

The Letdown (TV)

The Shannara Chronicles (TV)

Added on 20 April

Lake Placid (1999) – A group of unlikely experts are faced with a giant murderous crocodile.

Dude (2018) – Teen comedy drama about four friends who smoke a lot of weed as they face their final two weeks of high school.

Fear Dot Com (2002) – Horror flick that tries to make the internet scary.

Kodachrome (2018) – A record executive goes on a road trip with his dying dad.

Mercury 13 (2018) – Documentary about female potential astronauts who were forced to step aside for men.

A Love So Beautiful (TV)

Aggretsuko (TV)

Club Friday To Be Continued – Friend & Enemy (TV)

Club Friday To Be Continued – The Promise (TV)

Dope (TV)

Hormones (TV)

Prostitution: What’s The Harm? (TV)

Spy Kids: Mission Critical (TV)

Added on 19 April

Alice Through the Looking Glass (2016) – Surreal sequel to the fantasy hit starring , Mia Wasikowska, Johnny Depp and Anne Hathaway.

All The Reasons To Forget (2017) – A Brazilian man attempts to get over his girlfriend after a difficult break-up.

Chasing the Dragon (2017) – An immigrant rises to power in Hong Kong, with the help of a corrupt cop.

Money Monster (2016) – A financial expert his held hostage by a man who lost everything following his advice.

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot (2016) – A reporter joins troops serving in the Middle East.

Ainori Love Wagon: Asian Journey (TV)

The Alienist (TV)

Anthony Joshua: The Road to Klitschko (TV)

Simon Amstell – Numb (TV)

Added on 18 April

The Last Kingdom (TV)

Added on 17 April

Closed Circuit (2013) – Lawyers find themselves under threat when they’re forced to defend an international terrorist.

The Chalet (TV)

The Honeymoon Stand Up Special (TV)

Lockup: Chain Linked (TV)

Added on 15 April

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) – King Arthur and his pals, Python style. Classic comedy.

Beyond Skyline (2017) – An LA cop defends survivors from an alien invasion.

The Darkest Dawn (2016) – A wannabe filmmaker records an alien invasion in this found footage sci-fi invasion movie from Wild Seed Movies.

Hungerford (2014) – A media studies student records an alien invasion in this found footage sci-fi invasion movie from Wild Seed Movies.

Monty Python’s Life of Brian (1979) – Religious satire from the makes of Monty Python.

National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978) – Raucous classic college comedy.

Numero Zero. The Roots of Italian Rap

Barbie in Princess Power (TV)

Barbie of Swan Lake (TV)

Daniel Tiger’s Neighbourhood (TV)

Eddie Murphy: Delirious (TV)

Four Seasons in Havana (TV)

The Meaning of Monty Python (TV)

The Minimighty Kids (TV)

Monster High: Frights, Camera, Action! (TV)

Monster High 13 Wishes (TV)

Monty Python Best Bits (mostly) (TV)

Monty Python Conquers America (TV)

Monty Python Live (Mostly): One Down, Five to Go (TV)

Monty Python’s Almost the Truth (Monty Python: Almost the Truth) (TV)

Monty Python’s Fliegender Zirkus (TV)

Monty Python’s Flying Circus (TV)

Monty Python’s Personal Best (TV)

Monty Python: The Meaning of Live (TV)

Titeuf (TV)

Added on 14 April

Nell (1994) – Two doctors discover a woman who’s been cut off from society for so long she’s developed her own language.

Jason Byrne: Cirque Du Byrne (TV)

Added on 13 April

Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964) – Peter Sellers plays about a hundred roles in Stanley Kubrick’s classic anti-war farce.

Come Sunday (2018) – A crisis of faith sets renowned fundamentalist preacher Carlton Pearson on a new spiritual path that jeopardises everything he holds dear. This Netflix Original stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Martin Sheen, Danny Glover, and Jason Segel.

The Huntsman: Winter’s War (2016) – Kristen Stewart (perhaps wisely) didn’t return for this ho hum Snow White prequel that somehow attracted Jessica Chastain and Emily Blunt to co-star alongside Chris Hemsworth.

I Am not an Easy Man (2017) – A shameless chauvinist gets a taste of his own medicine when he wakes up in a world dominated by women and locks horns with a powerful female author, in this French Netflix Original.

Max Jenkins as Will Robinson in new “Lost in Space” TV series. (Netflix) More

Lost in Space (2018) – Netflix’s remake of the classic 1960s sci-fi series is a family-friendly action romp, with snazzy visual that rival Star Trek: Discovery. Molly Parker and Toby Stephens are the Robinson family parents who find themselves stranded on a mysterious planet, along with their three kids, but they’re not alone. Parker Posey is Dr. Smith, and the Robot has had a major upgrade since the original show. (TV)

Chef’s Table (TV)

The Magic School Bus Rides Again (TV)

Added on 12 April

Posing for a selfie in Good Luck Chuck More

Good Luck Chuck (2007) – All of Chuck’s ex-girlfriends end up getting engaged immediately after dating him, which encourages women to date him in order to meet the love of their life.

Pickpockets (2016) – Teen thieves learn to be master pickpockets.

Added on 11 April

Jack Nicholson and Adam Sandler More

Anger Management (2003) – A man’s forced to get therapy for is anger issues, which escalate after his therapist moves in with him – and reveals rage problems of his own.

The Adventures of Super Mario Bros. 3 (TV)

Bates Motel (TV)

Victoria Wood: As Seen on TV (TV)

Added on 10 April

Chris Pratt and Vince Vaughn in Delivery Man. More

Delivery Man (2013) – After finding out he’s fathered hundreds of children, former sperm donor David Wozniak discovers many of them want to meet him

Diana: Seven Days That Shook the World (TV)

Greg Davies: You Magnificent Beast (TV)

Added on 9 April

AMO (TV)

Added on 6 April

The 4th Company (La 4ª Compañía) (2016) – In ‘70s Mexico, a prison inmate lands a spot on a corrupt football team.

6 Balloons (2018) – A sister cares for her 2-year-old niece while taking her heroin-addicted brother to rehab.

Amateur (2018) – A 14-year-old basketball star is confronted by corruption and greed in amateur sports after he’s accepted to an elite school.

Orbiter 9 (2017) – A lone woman on a spaceship falls in love with an engineer who enters her life to change it forever.

Sun Dogs (2017) – Rejected by the marines, a wannabe soldier decides to protect his local community from terrorists.

The Boss Baby: Back in Business (TV)

Fastest Car (TV)

Money Heist (La casa de papel) (TV)

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman (TV)

Ram Dass, Going Home (TV)

Seth Rogen’s Hilarity for Charity (TV)

Todo lo que sería Lucas Lauriente (TV)

Top Gear (TV)

Wakfu (TV)

Added on 5 April

Behind the Curtain: Todrick Hall (2017) – Documentary / musical, focusing on the titular YouTuber.

Day of the Dead: Bloodline (2018) – Medical student vs human zombie hybrid.

Harry Enfield and Chums (TV)

Harry Enfield Presents… (TV)

Porridge (TV)

Z Nation (TV)

Added on 4 April



American Psycho (2000) – A yuppie becomes a serial killer in this satirical adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis’ book.

Joel & Nish vs The World (TV)

Rostered On (TV)

Added on 3 April

About Time (2013) – A young man discovers he can travel back in time and uses the power to reunite with his lost love.

Fary Is the New Black (TV)

Added on 2 April

Vacation (2015) – A man and his family attempt to go on holiday.

Wolf Warrior 2 (2017) – Action sequel.

A Bit of Fry and Laurie (TV)

Chronicles of a Champion Golfer (TV)

Maria Sharapova: The Point (TV)

The Mavericks (TV)

Premier League Legends (TV)

Added on 1 April

(Photo: Courtesy The Everett Collection) More

Jaws (1975) – A giant shark attacks a small town in this classic Spielberg thriller.

Doom (2005) – The Rock and his gang of special ops soldiers fight aliens on a distant planet.

3 Ninjas: Kick Back (1994) – Action sequel revolving around three kids who are really good at martial arts.

30 Minutes or Less (2011) – A gang of criminals force a pizza delivery guy to commit a bank robbery.

Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet Frankenstein (1999) – Alvin and his brothers have adventures at a horror-themed theme park.

American Pie Presents: The Book of Love (2009) – Three students find a sex bible and follow its instructions.

American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile (2006) – Spin-off following the misadventures of Stifler’s cousin.

Baby Boy (2001) – A single dad struggles with responsibility.

The Blues Brothers (1980) – A couple of crooks try to save the orphanage that raised them.

Brewster’s Millions (1985) – Richard Pryor inherits millions, the catch is he has to spend a large percentage of it if he wants to keep the rest.

Charlie St. Cloud (2005) – Romantic drama about a young man who can’t get over his brother’s death.

Cheech & Chong’s The Corsican Brothers (1984) – Spoof comedy based on the Alexandre Dumas book.

Django Unchained (2012) – Tarantino’s epic western about a former slave who gets revenge.

Double Trouble (1992) – Two buff twins join forces to track down a killer.

Extremities (1986) – A victim of sexual assault takes revenge on her attackers.

Facing the Giants (2006) – A high school coach inspires a team of losers.

Flawless (1999) – A homophobe bonds with his drag queen neighbour after suffering a stroke.

Hanna (2011) – A young assassin is targeted by the CIA.

Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man (1991) – A unlikely pair conspire to rob a crooked bank.

Humanoids from the Deep (1980) – Cheesy horror featuring monstrous fish men who stalk teenage girls.

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry (2007) – Friends pretend to be gay to cheat the benefit system.

Influx (2016) – Documentary about Italians living in London.

Into the Night (1985) – A thriller about an engineer who gets caught up in a crime plot after a woman jumps into his car.

Joey (1997) – A young boy tries to rescue a captured kangaroo.

Knocked Up (2007) – A one-night stand leads to an unexpected pregnancy.

Land of the Lost (2009) – Dr Rick Marshall finds a portal to an alternate world, populated by weird creatures.

Life (1999) – Two men are framed, and have to find a way out of jail in this Eddie Murphy comedy.

The Little Rascals (1994) – Family film about a gang of mischievous kids.

The Muppets Take Manhattan (1984) – The Muppets decide to take their talents to Broadway.

Love and Death (1975) – Woody Allen’s spoof of 19th century Russian literature.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 (2016) – Comedy sequel.

Once Upon a Time in Venice (2017) – A private detective is forced to work for a gang after they kidnap his dog.

Operation Odessa (2018) – Crime documentary about a plot to steal a submarine.

Paul (2011) – Two sci-fi geeks encounter a real alien.

Public Enemies (2009) – Depression-era gangster film starring Johnny Depp and Christian Bale.

Two employees of a medical supply company accidentally release a toxic gas that raises up the dead. Soon the town is overrun with flesh-eating residents of the local cemetery who are hungry…for human brains. More

The Return of the Living Dead (1985) – Brilliant zombie comedy about a gang of punks try to party as a undead apocalypse begins.

Return to Me (2000) – An architect falls in love with a woman who received his dead wife’s heart.

Save Me (1994) – A mysterious woman seduces a stock trader – who becomes the target of a killer.

Seeking a Friend for the End of the World (2012) – A lonely man attempts to reunite with his highschool sweetheart as the world faces extinction.

Silverado (1985) – Two brothers try to take down a crooked sheriff in this western adventure.

Smokin’ Aces (2006) – Star-studded action adventure about competing assassins.

Takers (2010) – Thriller about a crew of bank robbers planning their next score.

White Chicks (2004) – Two black FBI agents go undercover as a pair of white party girls.

The Working Girl (2016) – A call girl falls in love with a man with a dark secret.

Babes in Toyland (TV)

Bare Knuckle Fight Club (TV)

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. (TV)

Fallet (TV)

Fishpeople (TV)

Great British Menu (TV)

Great Interior Design Challenge (TV)

Highway Thru Hell (TV)

Historias del Canal (Panama Canal Stories) (TV)

Loaded (TV)

One-Punch Man (TV)

The Paper (TV)

Pokémon the Series (Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon) (TV)

The Search for Life in Space (TV)

Worst Cooks in America (TV)

Added on 31 March





God’s Own Country (2017) – Gay romance, following two farm workers who fall in love.

100 Men (2017) – A documentarian reflects on his previous sexual partners.

21 & Over (2013) – A straight-edge kid sees his life change with his lets his friends take him out to party.

All Eyez on Me (2017) – Biopic exploring the life of rapper Tupac Shakur.

Babs (2017) – Barbara Windsor’s life story.

Churchill (2017) – Dramatic biopic about the wartime Prime Minister.

Das Boot: Theatrical Cut (1981) – World War II set U-boat drama.

The DUFF (2015) – A smart high-schooler gets a makeover.

The Fifth Estate (2013) – Wikileaks drama.

The Hitman’s Bodyguard (2017) – A bodyguard is tasked with protecting an assassin.

Kramer vs. Kramer (1979) – Divorce drama.

Labyrinth (1986) – A teenager travels to a fantasy world to rescue her baby brother.

The Lady in the Van (2015) – A playwright bonds with a grumpy vagabond.

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 (2015) – A security guard accidentally gets entangled in an art-heist plot.

Small Town Crime (2017) – A disgraced ex-cop tries to solve a murder.

Step Brothers (2008) – Two immature men become best friends after their parents marry.

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (2017) – Two space cops save the galaxy.

Whiplash (2014) – An ambitious jazz drummer gives up everything to find success.

A Touch of Green (TV)

Almost Royal (TV)

Chosen (TV)

Chuck and Danny’s Road Trip (TV)

Cook Your Ass Off (TV)

Days We Stared at the Sun (TV)

Death in Paradise (TV)

Drug Wars (TV)

The Eena Meena Deeka Chase Comedy Show (TV)

Fate/Apocrypha (TV)

French and Saunders (TV)

Friday Night Dinner (TV)

Gangsta Granny (TV)

Go Jetters (TV)

The Great British Bake Off (TV)

Hey Duggee (TV)

Horrible Histories (TV)

The Job Lot (TV)

John Bishop Live: The Rollercoaster Tour (TV)

John Bishop: Supersonic Live at the Royal Albert Hall (TV)

Josh (TV)

Louis Theroux: Miami Mega Jail (TV)

Louis Theroux: Savile (TV)

The Next Step (TV)

Outlaw Bikers (TV)

Russell Brand: Messiah Complex (TV)

Russell Brand: Messiah Complex (TV)

Sir Chris Hoy: From Velodrome to Le Mans (TV)

Stupid Man, Smart Phone (TV)

Top Gear (TV)

The Two Ronnies (TV)

Unforgotten (TV)

ViR: The Robot Boy (TV)

Velvet Colección (Velvet Collection) (TV)

Wake Up (TV)

Walliams & Friend (TV)

Yu-Gi-Oh! (TV)

Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V (TV)

Added on 30 March

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) – Captain America teams with Black Widow and Falcon to take down an insidious foe.

Captain America: Civil War (2016) – The Avengers turn on each other when the government decides superheroes need to be controlled.

The China Hustle (2017) – Documentary about a financial con-job.

The Collector (1965) Classic kidnap thriller.

First Match (2018) – A high school girl joins a boy’s wrestling team to impress her dad.

Happy Anniversary (2018) – A couple spends their anniversary trying to decide if they should break up.

Nightcrawler (2014) – Media satire about a wannabe journalist who specialises in covering accidents.

The Other Guys (2010) – Two desk-bound cops get an opportunity to go out into the field.

A Series of Unfortunate Events (TV)

Rapture (TV)

Reboot: The Guardian Code (TV)

Sofía Niño de Rivera: Selección Natural (TV)

Trailer Park Boys (TV)

Added on 29 March

Bridge to Terabithia (2007) – Fun family fantasy adventure, about a fifth-grader who discovers another world.

Hyori’s Bed & Breakfast (TV)

Suits (TV)

Added on 28 March

The Villainess (2017) – Exceptional action film, about a female assassin whose past comes back to haunt her.

Bobby Sands: 66 Days (2016) – Documentary about Bobby Sands, and Irish Republican soldier who went on a hunger strike that turned him into a global political figure.

Added on 27 March

Prisoners (2013) – Dark drama about a father trying to track down his missing child. Features stunning performances from its leads, Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal. Directed by Denis Villeneuve.

The Other Side of the Door (2016) – Attempting to communicate with her dead son, a mother unleashes evil upon the world.

James Acaster: Repertoire (TV)

Men on a Mission (TV)

Rishta.com (TV)

Added on 26 March

Birdshot – Crime drama following a trail of corruption that’s exposed after a rare bird is accidentally shot.

Added on 25 March

The Man from U.N.C.L.E (2015) – Underrated big screen adaptation of the cult TV series, packed with charm and humour. Henry Cavill and Armie Hammer have plenty of chemistry as mismatched spies.

Added on 24 March

God of War (2017) – Chinese warriors face-off against Japanese pirates in this period action-drama.

Red Trees (2017) – A documentarian explores her Jewish family’s escape from Nazi-occupied Prague to find refuge in Brazil.

Added on 23 March

The House Bunny (2008) – A former Playboy Bunny is evicted from the Playboy Mansion – and ends up going back to college, finding friends and sense of self-worth along the way.

The Code (2002) – A gangster trying to go straight is drawn back into a life of crime by his friends.

Game Over, Man! (2018) – Very silly Die Hard riff / spoof starring the dudes from Workaholics.

Layla M (2016) – A Muslim teen tries to find her place in Amsterdam, trying to find solace from the bigotry she faces, by exploring the world of fundamentalist Islam.

Paradox (2018) – Surreal western directed by Daryl Hannah, starring Neil Young as a cowboy named ‘The Man in the Black Hat.’

Roxanne Roxanne (2018) – ‘80s-set true story about teen battle rap champ Roxanne Shante.

Dinotrux Supercharged (TV)

Alexa & Katie (TV)

The Mechanism (TV)

Day and Night (TV)

The Defiant Ones (TV)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (TV)

Santa Clarita Diet (TV)

SWORDGAI The Animation (TV)

Added on 22 March

I Saw the Light (2015) – Tom Hiddleston stars as Hank Williams, tracking the rise of the country and western singer, exploring his struggles with drugs and alcohol and a series of tormented relationships.

People Just Do Nothing (TV)

Added on 21 March

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments (TV)

Added on 20 March

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) – James Gunn’s bunch of a-holes explore space in their fun and thrilling debut MCU movie.

R.I.P.D (2013) – A team of undead cops help lost souls join the afterlife.

The Standups (TV)

Added on 19 March

In Search of Fellini (2017) – A young woman takes a trip across Italy searching for the iconic director Federico Fellini.

Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom (TV)

Added on 18 March

The Witch (2015) – Bleak horror film about a family that move to the middle of nowhere, apparently falling victim to a witch’s curse. Slow-paced, but stunning.

Go Back to Where You Came From (TV)

Added on 16 March

Christine (1983) – John Carpenter’s brilliant Stephen King adaptation sees a young nerd coming into possession of a demonic car.

Grown Ups (2010) – Adam Sandler and his mates go on holiday. ‘Hilarity’ ensues.

Take Your Pills (2018) – Documentary exploring prescription medication addiction.

Benji (2018) – Reboot of the 1974 film, about a little dog that arrives to help a divided family. Pet project from Blumhouse productions (best known for their horror output).

Aquarius (TV)

Edha (TV)

On My Block (TV)

Spirit Riding Free (TV)

Wild Wild Country (TV)

Added on 15 March

Facing Ali (2009) – Ten of Muhammad Ali’s former opponents describe what it’s like to face the boxing legend in the ring.

Act of Valour (2012) – Navy SEALS rescue a CIA agent in this caps-lock heavy action thriller.

After Earth (2013) – Will Smith and Jaden Smith team up to prove nepotism isn’t dead, as a father and son are forced to survive together when their ship crashlands on an alien planet.

The Art of Loving (2017) – Sexologist Michalina Wislocka fights for the right to publish her book in communist Poland.

Drugs, Inc. (TV)

The Garfield Show (TV)

Go Back to Where You Came From (TV)

The Hollywood Masters (TV)

Little Lunch: The Halloween Horror Story (TV)

Little Lunch: The Nightmare Before Graduation (TV)

Occupied (TV)

STEINS;GATE (TV)

Added on 14 March

New to Netflix More

Steel Rain (2018) – South Korean action-thriller, which sees a super-skilled North Korean agent team with a nerdy politician in an attempt to prevent nuclear war.

Added on 13 March

Promised Land (2012) – Two salespeople show up at a small town to try to take drilling rights from the residents.

Children of the Whales (TV)

Ricky Gervais: Humanity (TV)

Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout (TV)

Terrace House: Opening New Doors (TV)

Added on 12 March

Annihilation (2018) – Existential science-fiction film from the director of Ex Machina, that sees Natalie Portman on a mission to rescue her husband from a mysterious earth-bound alien environment.

Kygo: Live at the Hollywood Bowl (TV)

Added on 10 March

The Jungle Book (2016) – Disney live-action adaptation of the classic cartoon about a young boy who hangs out with a bunch of talking animals.

Bad Education (TV)

Added on 9 March

Casualties of War (1989) – Brian De Palma’s harrowing Vietnam war movie, starring Michael J Fox and Sean Penn as clashing soldiers.

2012 (2009) – Natural disasters threaten the world, and a divorced dad tries to save his family.

Meditation Park (2017) – An aging matriarch finds her confidence when she starts to suspect her husband is being unfaithful.

The Outsider (2017) – Jared Leto plays an American soldier who joins the Yakuza, with controversial results.

A.I.C.O. (TV)

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman (TV)

Nailed It (TV)

Trolls: The Beat Goes On! (TV)

Added on 8 March





Midnight Special (2016) – Stunning sci-fi starring Michael Shannon as a father forced to go on the run with his son, when the boy demonstrates extraordinary powers.

Marvel’s Jessica Jones (TV)

Bad Guys: Vile City (TV)

Added on 7 March

Bullet Head (2017) – Three career criminals hide-out in a warehouse, where they come face-to-jaw with a killer dog.

Tears of the Sun (2003) – A Navy SEAL sent to rescue a doctor finds himself having to protect the refugees in the doctor’s care as well.

Added on 6 March

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip (2015) – Alvin, Simon and Theodore travel across the country to stop their human pal Dave from proposing to his girlfriend.

The Deadly Game: All Things to All Men (2013) – A cop works with a criminal to take down a notorious drug lord in London.

Borderliner (TV)

Gad Elmaleh: American Dream (TV)

I Am Innocent (TV)

Added on 5 March

F the Prom (2017) – Two estranged friends, one popular, one not, reunite to destroy the prom for their enemies.

Al’s Fish’n With Mates (TV)

Combat Countdown (TV)

The Doll Life (TV)

Added on 4 March





Deadpool (2016) – Superhero meta-comedy, starring Ryan Reynolds as the titular mutant mercenary.

Secret in Their Eyes (2015) – A FBI investigator goes back to investigate the cold case murder of a colleague, and uncovers shocking secrets.

Added on 3 March

Whitney: Can I Be Me? (2017) – Excellent documentary from acclaimed director Nick Broomfield, going in-depth on the life and death of acclaimed soul singer Whitney Houston.

Added on 1 March

A Silent Voice (2016) – Japanese animation in which a former class bully tries to make amends with the deaf girl he tormented in grade school.

Fly Me to the Moon (2008) – Belgian animation in which three flies stowaway on the Apollo 11 mission to the moon.

Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006) – Diego, Manny, Sid and Scrat return for more frozen adventures.

Kill Command (2016) – A team of soldiers find their training camp overrun by killer robots.

Love Beats Rhymes (2016) – A young rapper finds inspiration in the world of slam poetry.

Hans Zimmer: Live in Prague (2017) – Concert film focusing on iconic composer Hans Zimmer’s sold-out Prague show.

Something Huge (2017) – A comedian and an indie film director decide to create ‘the biggest, most forthcoming and futuristic comedy ever made in Spain’ – with mixed results.

Under Siege 2: Dark Territory (1995) – Train-based sequel to Steven Seagal’s original boat-based action hit.

21 Thunder (TV)

Adel Karam: Live from Beirut (TV)

Bear Grylls’ Survival School (TV)

Beauty and the Beach (TV)

Big Dreams, Small Spaces (TV)

Deathgrip (TV)

Heavy Rescue: 401 (TV)

How Safe Is Your House? (TV)

I Am Innocent (TV)

Kill Hitler! The Luck of the Devil (TV)

Love Your Garden (TV)

Mary Portas: Secret Shopper (TV)

Robocar Poli (TV)

Saimdang, Memoir of Colors (TV)

Added on 28 February

The Chase (2017) – Korean crime movie about a landlord who’s confronted with a 30-year-old serial killer case.

Big Bear (2017) – A bachelor party goes wrong when the groom’s friends abduct his fiancee’s lover.

Added on 27 February

Jack Goes Home (2016) – A young man goes home following the death of his father in a car accident, to help nurse his injured mother back to health. But once there, he discovers disturbing secrets.

Gallows (2015) – To mark the anniversary of a student’s death, a school stages a play with deadly results.

The Big Ward (TV)

Derek (TV)

Derren Brown: The Push (TV)

Go Back to Where You Came From (TV)

Marlon Wayans: Woke-ish (TV)

Mega Food (TV)

Poh and Co (TV)

Renters (TV)

Surveillance Oz (TV)

Unveiled (TV)

Added on 25 February





10 Cloverfield Lane (2016) – Anthology sequel in which Mary Elizabeth Winstead is either being kept safe, or held hostage by John Goodman.

Veronica (2017) – Scary Spanish horror movie about a teen girl who’s stalked by a mysterious force.

Added on 23 February

Identity (2003) – A group of stranded strangers find themselves targeted by a deranged killer, but all is not as it seems…

Mute (2018) – A silent bartender goes in search of his missing paramour in a neon-soaked future city.

Best Lover (TV)

Marseille (TV)

Added on 22 February

My Old Lady (2014) – A New Yorker travels to Paris to sell an apartment he inherited from his father but finds an elderly woman living there who was his father’s lover. Stars Kevin Kline, Maggie Smith, Kristin Scott Thomas.

Hitler’s Circle of Evil (TV)

Added on 21 February

Boonie Bears: The Big Top Secret (2016) – Frustrated with his pals, Briar joins a traveling circus, where new friends and fame keep the homesickness away… for a while.

Forgotten (2017) – When his abducted brother returns seemingly a different man with no memory of the past 19 days, Jin-seok chases after the truth behind the kidnapping.





Spike Island (2012) – Members of a garage band scheme to get their demo tape into the hands of their idols, the Stone Roses, who are playing a show at a sold-out venue.

Witch Hunt (TV)

Boonie Bears: Spring into Action (TV)

The Ministry of Time (El Ministerio del Tiempo) (TV)

Added on 20 February

Born Free (1966) – Born Free is a truthful adaptation of Joy Adamson’s book about Elsa, the lion Adamson raised from a cub and then rehabilitated back into the wild.

Bugs (2016) – A willing team of chefs and researchers goes on a gastronomic adventure around the globe to weigh the benefits of using bugs as a future food source.

Jem and the Holograms (2015) – After becoming an overnight star via the internet, teenage rocker Jem and her sisters journey to LA, where fame, fun and a family mystery await.

The Frankenstein Chronicles (TV)

Powder (TV)

Added on 19 February

A Week in Watts (2017) – Los Angeles police officers embark on an innovative program mentoring promising students from the harsh, gang-infested Watts neighbourhood.

FullMetal Alchemist (2017) – While alchemist Edward Elric searches for a way to restore his brother Al’s body, the military government and mysterious monsters are watching closely.

Danger Mouse (2015) (TV)

Added on 18 February

The Final Year (2018) – Filmmakers follow U.S. President Barack Obama and his foreign policy team through 21 nations as they craft his diplomatic legacy during his last term.

The Arrangement (TV)

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (TV)

Selling Houses with Sarah Beeny (TV)

Yukon Gold (TV)

Added on 17 February

Brave Miss World (2013) – Weeks before being named Miss World, Linor Abargil was raped. She tells the world her inspiring true story in this Emmy-nominated documentary.

The Garden of Words (2013) – When a lonely teenager skips his morning classes to sit in a lovely garden, he meets a mysterious older woman who shares his feelings of alienation in this anime drama.

Added on 16 February

Hellboy (2004) – Guillermo Del Toro’s fast-paced action flick tells the dark story of Hellboy, a charismatic demon who’s put on Earth by the Nazis to terrorise the rest of the world. Stars Ron Perlman, Selma Blair, John Hurt.

The Interview (2014) – When a TV host and his producer score an interview with Kim Jong-un, who’s a fan of their show, the CIA asks them to assassinate the dictator. Stars James Franco, Seth Rogen, Randall Park.

Irreplaceable You (2018) – A stunning cancer diagnosis spurs Abbie to seek a future girlfriend for fiancé and childhood sweetheart Sam, who’s clueless when it comes to dating. Stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Michiel Huisman, Christopher Walken, Steve Coogan.

The Reagan Show (2017) – Archival footage from the Reagan administration illustrates just how important pageantry and presentation were to America’s 40th president.

Crazyhead (TV)

Dragons: Race to the Edge (TV)

Everything Sucks! (TV)

First Team: Juventus (TV)

Reign (TV)

Added on 15 February

Street Kings – A young cop is framed for the murder of his partner, and is forced to solve the case to save his own skin.

Alien Abduction – A camping trip turns deadly when aliens abduct a family.

Barely Lethal – A teenage special ops agent wants a normal adolescence, so she fakes her own death.

Daagdi Chaawl – An innocent man becomes caught up in the criminal underworld following an incident with a gangster.

The Darkest Hour – American Tourists visiting Moscow get caught up in an alien invasion.

Earth To Echo – A gang of teens get caught up in a sci-fi adventure after receiving mysterious text messages.

Fakta Ladh Mhana – After his uncle is killed, a young man asks his friend to help him take revenge.

Fred 3: Camp Fred – When his mom signs him up to the wrong camp, Fred has to cope in the new environment.

Matichya Chuli – A possessive mother competes with her son’s new girlfriend for his affections.

Morya – Two Mumbai communities compete with each other for domination of the annual Ganesh Festival for the final time.

Premachi Goshta – A couple meet at a marriage guidance counsellors office as they try to save their respective marriages.

Sakhi – A couple of losers find friendship with each other that helps them feel better about their respective situations.

Sarivar Sari – The story of a rebellious young woman’s troubled relationship with her father.

Tukaram – A biographical look at one of India’s most significant saints.

Zenda – Political drama following the formation of two rival factions following a party split.

Black Butler (TV)

Chrisley Knows Best (TV)

Fate/stay night (TV)

Re:Mind (TV)

Tokyo Ghoul: Jack (TV)

Tokyo Ghoul: Pinto (TV)

Added on 14 February

Love Per Square Foot – Two bank employees enter into a marriage of convenience that allows them to buy a home.

The Pursuit of Happyness – Will Smith stars with his son Jaden in this true story of a homeless man who takes an unpaid internship to get on the path to provide for his family.

Testament of Youth – Young people meet and fall in love on the brink of the first world war.

Chris Rock: Tamborine (TV)

Greenhouse Academy (TV)

The Mortified Guide (TV)

Added on 13 February

The Peanuts Movie – Charlie Brown and Snoopy star in this charming CGI family comedy.

Magic Mike XXL – The male strippers return for a set-piece packed sequel.

Nails – Paralysed by an accident, a young woman worries a dark force is stalking her hospital room.

Added on 11 February

By the Sea – Angelina Jolie directs her then-partner Brad Pitt in this tale of a couple who try to rescue their marriage by taking a trip to France.

Risen – A Roman soldier searches for a crucified preacher who appears to have resurrected.

Rock the Kasbah – A jaded music producer discovers a talented young girl in Afghanistan.

Added on 10 February

David Brent: Life on the Road – David Brent attempts to jumpstart his musical career, with inevitably awkward results.

Added on 9 February

Fury – David Ayer directed war movie, tracking a tank crew in WW2. Better than Suicide Squad.

Kick-Ass 2 – Superhero sequel that sees Kick-Ass and Hit-Girl facing off against Red Mist and his cronies.

Blankman – ‘90s superhero parody film starring Damon Wayans at the eponymous superhero.

Messi – Documentary following the genius football player’s rise to stardom.

When We First Met – Groundhog Day style rom-com about photobooth that can send a man back in time.

Seeing Allred – Documentary about feminist lawyer Gloria Allred, who’s fought some huge names in court.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman (TV)

Tientsin Mystic (TV)

The Trader (TV)

Added on 8 February

Close Range – An ex-soldiers faces off against a drug cartel.

Far North – Family drama.

The Loft – Five married men rent a loft so they can have affairs – but when someone is murdered, things get complicated.

The Strange Name Movie (TV)

Added on 7 February

The Marker – an ex-con struggles for redemption, haunted by the ghost of one of his victims.

Geronimo Stilton (TV)

Queer Eye (TV)

Added on 6 February

Baby, Baby, Baby – Rom-com about an artist who falls in love with a jealous actor.

Cross Wars – An ancient weapon allows a modern-day man to fight an evil viking. Nonsense hokum featuring Vinnie Jones as the villainous viking.

Cardboard Gangsters – A drug dealer in Dublin decides to move up the ranks, with deadly results.

Joshy – When a man’s engagement ends, he decides to go on the stag-do anyway.

Sharknado 5 – You know the deal by now, it’s another ridiculous comedy/disaster movie in which sharks fall out of the sky.

Fred Armisen: Standup For Drummers (TV)

Added on 5 February

The Cloverfield Paradox – Surprise sequel to 10 Cloverfield Lane sees a crew of scientists facing difficulties in space.

Princess Cyd – Touching coming of age drama well-received by festival audiences.

Holy Camp! – Two rebellious teens have their life changed at a religious camp

OCTB (TV)

Added on 4 February

Cloverfield – Found footage monster movie in which a New York party is interrupted by an alien from another dimension.

Zoolander 2 – Silly sequel in which dumb male model Derek Zoolander gets himself into trouble again.

Added on 1 February

8 Mile – Hip Hop drama starring Eminem as a rap battler struggling to transcend his poor background.

A Prayer for the Dying – A former IRA member tries to escape his past. Directed by Mike Hodges, starring Mickey Rourke, Liam Neeson, and Bob Hoskins.

Accepted

Armed Response – Trained soldiers find themselves trapped inside an isolated military compound after its artificial intelligence is suddenly shut down. Then things get spooky.

Before the Flood – Documentary in which Leonardo DiCaprio travels the world to meet with scientists, activists and world leaders to discuss the dangers of climate change and possible solutions.

Benny and Joon – Romantic comedy starring Johnny Depp and Mary Stuart Masterson, about a mentally ill woman who falls in love with an eccentric cinephile.

Big Momma’s House 2 – An FBI agent (Martin Lawrence) disguises himself as a fat old lady (again) and takes a job as a nanny in a crime suspect’s house.

Boulevard – Robin Williams’ final film. Williams stars as a married man who picks up a male hooker (Roberto Aguire) and pays him for companionship rather than sex.

Bring It On: All or Nothing – After her father is fired, prom queen shoo-in Britney Allen (Hayden Panettiere) has to transfer to her high school’s underfunded rival. At her new school, Britney is recruited for the cheerleading squad by its tough captain, Camille (Solange Knowles).

Bullet to the Head – Starring Sly Stallone as a New Orleans hitman, who teams with Washington detective Taylor Kwan (Sung Kang) to bring down the killer of their respective partners.

Dazed and Confused – Classic coming-of-age comedy film written and directed by Richard Linklater, following a group of rowdy teenagers in Austin, Texas, as they celebrate their last day of high school in 1976.

Death Race – Framed for a murder he did not commit, three-time speedway champ Jensen Ames (Jason Statham) finds himself at Terminal Island, the country’s toughest prison, where he’s forced to compete for his freedom. Surprisingly entertaining nonsense.

Desperate Hours – An escaped psychotic killer forces his way into a separated couple’s home, forcing them to protect their family.

Emo the Musical – A moody teen finds love with an upbeat Christian student.

Fantastic 4: Rise of the Silver Surfer – Superhero sequel which sees the powered family face off against a mysterious alien invader.

Funny People – Adam Sandler comedy drama about a stand-up comedian facing up to a terminal disease.

Half Baked – Stoner comedy starring Dave Chappelle, about three friends who come up with a bunch of crazy schemes to save a friend from jail.

How the Beatles Changed the World – Documentary about the major impact The Beatles had on pop culture, an influence that’s still felt today.

Inside Man – Spike Lee’s action movie sees a tough detective (Denzel Washington) matching wits with a cunning bank robber (Clive Owen), as a tense hostage crisis unfolds.

Last Knights – When a kind nobleman is killed by the empire, his knights vow revenge.

Liberated: The New Sexual Revolution – Documentary exploring how pop culture affects a new generation’s attitude to sex.

Meet Joe Black – The grim reaper (Brad Pitt) spends time on earth and falls in love.

Newness – Two LA millennials navigating app-driven hookup culture start a relationship that pushes emotional and physical boundaries.

Oscura Seduccion – Erotic thriller that sees a romance between a plastic surgeon (Elizabeth Cervantes) and a male nurse going wrong, when the spurned Lothario becomes obsessive.

Role Models – Comedy that sees two energy drink salesmen ordered to perform 150 hours of community service, mentoring troubled kids.

Shakespeare in Love – Oscar-winning romantic comedy-drama about the (probably fictional) moments that inspired Shakespeare to write his classic plays.

Tarzan – After being raised by apes, Tarzan falls for the explorer Jane Porter, who helps him defend his home from the evil CEO of Greystoke Energies. 2013’s animated take on the classic tale.

Teen Witch – High school misfit finds out that she has magical powers that’ll kick in on her 16th birthday. Fun, if occasionally bizarre, Teen Wolf spin-off.

What Dreams May Come – Deceased physician Chris Nielson risks eternal damnation by leaving heaven to save his distraught wife after she commits suicide and ends up in hell.

What’s New Pussycat? – A playboy seeks help from a psychiatrist to help him stay faithful to his fiancee, unaware that the doctor has his own romantic foibles.

Wild Child – A spoiled Malibu princess is shipped off to a strict English boarding school by her father, finding herself facing off against mean teachers and dedicated students alike.

The Woman in the Window – Classic film noir from Fritz Lang, about a college professor who finds himself out of his depth after he meets a femme fatale.

42 Grams (TV)

The Code (TV)

Damnation (TV)

John Mellencamp: Plain Spoken (TV)

Kakegurui (TV)

Little Dorrit (TV)

National Parks Adventure (TV)

Under Arrest (TV)

Hyori’s Bed & Breakfast (TV)

Added on 31 January

Expedition Happiness – Basically a feature-length version of a YouTuber video, in which a hipster couple travel the world on a bus, with an unhappy-looking dog in tow.

Added on 30 January

Despido Procedente – An executive is stalked after he gives a stranger bad directions.

Entourage – Movie sequel to the TV series about an actor and his mates.

Ride Along 2 – The Atlanta Cops return to take down an evil drug dealer.

Jerry Seinfeld: I’m Telling You for the Last Time (TV)

Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain (TV)

Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain (TV)

Kevin Hart: Seriously Funny (TV)

The Lady in Dignity (TV)

One of Us (Retribution) (TV)

Seraph of the End (TV)

Added on 29 January

The Force – Documentary following the police force of Oakland California as they face radical changes to the war they enforce the law.

Patient Seventeen (TV)

Rescue Mediums (TV)

Added on 28 January

Wedding Unplanned – A groom is trapped between his bride to be and mistress, who happens to be a wedding planner.

Added on 27 January

The House Next Door – A mysterious family changes a young couple’s life when they move in next door.

The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes (TV)

Added on 26 January

Bram Stoker’s Dracula – Francis Ford Coppola’s opulent adaptation of the classic vampire novel.

A Futile and Stupid Gesture – Biographical movie, following comedy writer Doug Kenney during the rise and fall of National Lampoon

Annie – 2014 adaptation of the Broadway musical, in which a talented foster kid comes under the wing of a political player, and they change each other’s lives.

Perfect Stranger – Thriller in which a woman risks her life to find out the identity of her friend’s killer.

Wind Chill – Spooky horror film starring Emily Blunt as a woman trapped by snow in her car.

The Adventures of Puss in Boots (TV)

Arabia Motors (TV)

Dirty Money (TV)

Fakkah Fuzz: Almost Banned (TV)

Full Force Nature (TV)

Llama Llama (TV)

Mau Nieto: Viviendo sobrio… desde el bar (TV)

One Bad Choice (TV)

One Day at a Time (TV)

Sebastián Marcelo Wainraich (TV)

Added on 25 January

The World’s End – Edgar Wright’s closing instalment of the Cornetto trilogy sees old friends trying to complete a legendary pub crawl during an alien invasion.

Despicable Me 2 – Arch-villain Gru and his orphan girls return, along with their Minion pals.

Joy – Inspired by a true story, Jennifer Lawrence stars as a woman inventor whose life changes forever when she crafts a brilliant design.

Acts of Vengeance – A former-lawyer takes a vow of silence after his family is killed, before embarking on a campaign of violent revenge.

Added on 24 January

Blockbuster – Dumped over a video he made to amuse his ailing dad, a heartsick Jérémy hatches and elaborate scheme to win back his superhero loving girlfriend Lola.

The Good Catholic – A small town priest meets a woman who changes his life.

The Irregular at Magic High School (TV)

Ricardo Quevedo: Hay gente así (TV)

23rd January

The Sentinel – A Secret Service agent is framed for an assassination attempt on the President. He goes on the run, and sets out to clear his name and foil another assassination attempt.

Black Lightning (TV)

Todd Glass: Act Happy (TV)

Countdown to Death: Pablo Escobar (TV)

The Naked Truth (TV)

Added on 21 January

The Belko Experiment – Office politics gets deadly in this Battle Royale style fight to the death after workers are instructed to kill their colleagues.

Shock Wave – An intense rivalry between a bomb-disposal expert and an explosive-crazed criminal threatens a busy traffic tunnel in Hong Kong.

Added on 20 January

The Brothers Grimsby (Grimsby) – A smooth MI6 super-spy has to team up with his idiot brother to save the world.

Final Portrait – After agreeing to sit for a portrait, writer James Lord gets an intimate glimpse of the erratic genius of acclaimed Swiss painter Alberto Giacometti. Stanley Tucci and Armie Hammer star in this British drama.

Forbidden Ground – Three British WWI soldiers are trapped in the wasteland between the Allied and German armies.

Fargo (TV)

Love and Hong Kong (Koi suru Hong Kong) (TV)

Added on 19 January

The Zero Theorem – Terry Gilliam’s brilliant future-tale about a computer operator given an impossible task.

Madeline – A mischievous French girl uses her wits to save her boarding school from the real estate market.

The Open House – A teenager and his mother find themselves besieged by threatening forces when they move into a new house.

Shrooms – A group of friends are stalked and murdered whilst looking for hallucinogenic mushrooms in the Irish woods.

Step Sisters – A black sorority leader agrees to help a rhythmically challenged sisterhood win a step dance championship, and to help rescue her Harvard Law dreams.

Beyond (TV)

Drug Lords (TV)

Eat Your Words (TV)

Extreme Animal Obsessions (TV)

Grace and Frankie (TV)

Gunslinger Girl (TV)

Gunslinger Girl -Il Teatrino- (TV)

Harith Iskander: I Told You So (TV)

Last Call Food Brawl (TV)

Total Drama (TV)

Trolls: The Beat Goes On! (TV)

Van Helsing (TV)

Added on 18 January

Movies

Bad Day for the Cut – Intense and engaging thriller, which sees a mild-mannered farmer taking revenge on the people who murdered his mother.

17th January

TV

Arango y Sanint: Ríase el show

Godzilla

The Secret Agent

Sword Art Online II

16th January

Movies

The Danish Girl – The Academy Award winning story of Danish painters Lili Elbe and Gerda Wegener. Eddie Redmayne stars as Elbe, one of the first known recipients of sex reassignment surgery, and Alicia Vikander plays Wegener, Elbe’s wife, who supports the artist through the process.

TV

Katt Williams: Great America

Miranda

Rita

15th January

Movies

Eye in the Sky – War drama starring Helen Mirren and Alan Rickman, exploring the ethics of using drones as deadly weapons.

Alibaba Aur 40 Chor – Lengthy but entertaining 1980 India-USSR film inspired by the story of Ali Baba.

Face 2 Face – Two outsiders connect over the Internet, using video chat to reveal their deepest secrets to each other.

Hostages – Witnesses recall the disturbing hostage crisis in Lima, Peru, where rebels held scores of high-level figures prisoner at an ambassador’s residence.

Manolo: The Boy Who Made Shoes for Lizards – Portrait of Carrie Bradshaw’s favourite legendary shoe designer Manolo Blahnik, with contributions from his celebrity admirers.

One More Shot – Documentary following a couple as they go through the assisted reproduction process as they attempt to start their family.

Phir Se – A separated couple living in London try to cope with the single life.

Pyar Ke Do Pal – Twins separated through divorce live with their mother and father respectively. After meeting at camp they embark on a mission to reunite their parents.

Restrepo – Photographer Tim Hetherington and journalist Sebastian Junger explore the realities of war in this documentary about a U.S. platoon in Afghanistan.

Rip Tide – After a viral video ruins her career, an American model (Disney star Debby Ryan) moves to Australia to live with her aunt.

Unrest – Documentary about chronic fatigue syndrome, directed by, produced by, and written by its subject, Jennifer Brea.

Urvi – Crime film about brothel workers who unite to revolt against the men who have imprisoned them.

TV

Homeland

Boj

Earth to Luna!

El Vato

13th January

Movies

The Finest Hours – True-life ‘50s-set drama starring Chris Pine, chronicling the historic United States Coast Guard rescue of the crew of SS Pendleton, after the ship split apart off the New England coast. Exciting and moving.

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi – Michael Bay directs this action film based-on-a-true-story, which follows six members of Annex Security Team who fight to defend the American diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya after waves of terrorist attacks.

Scent of a Woman – Al Pacino won an Oscar for his starring role in this drama about a student who takes a job as an assistant to a blind, medically retired, Army officer.

TV

Can’t Cope, Won’t Cope

12 January

Movies

Excellent ’80s set comedy-drama comes to Netflix. More

Pride – Exceptional comedy-drama set during the 1984 Welsh mineworkers’ strike in England, which balances humour and emotional power after gay and lesbian activists forge an alliance with the striking miners’ families.

The Reservoir Game – Documentary following an investigative reporter who wants to expose the whereabouts of an illegal stash of cash belonging to the former president of South Korea.

The Polka King – Jack Black stars as Pennsylvania polka sensation Jan Lewan, who fleeced millions from investors through his polka-related activities.

No Good Deed – Idris Elba stars as an unstable escaped convict terrorises a woman after she lets him use her phone.

Milada – Courtroom drama in which politician and human rights campaigner Milada Horáková defends her beliefs in a Czechoslovakia under Communist rule.

The Jane Austen Book Club – Six book club members find their lives resemble a modern-day version of Jane Austen’s novels in this drama.

Hostel: Part II – Disturbing horror sequel, which sees rich people paying for the the experience of torturing and killing innocent tourists.

The Arbitration – Nigerian film in which a workplace affair that led to an alleged rape is explored in an emotionally-charged arbitration.

TV

Tom Segura: Disgraceful

Somebody Feed Phil

Renters

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman

The Man Who Would Be Polka King

Disjointed

Changing Faces

11 January

Movies

Good Time – A high entry on many critics’ top films of 2017 list lands on Netflix. It’s a scuzzy crime thriller starring Robert Pattinson as a bank robber on the run.

Spark – Animated movie following Spark the monkey and his mates as they embark on an intergalactic quest to bring the evil General Zhong to justice.

Eve’s Apple – Documentary featuring interviews with global policymakers and girls in Gambia and Kenya detail the horrors of female genital mutilation and the growing efforts to end it.

Dayveon – Indie drama in which a depressed teenager falls in with a gang after the fatal shooting of his brother.

TV

Violet Evergarden

10 January

Movies

On Yoga The Architecture of Peace – Photographer Michael O’Neill talks to yoga masters in India, Tibet and New York.

TV

Grimm

Alejandro Riaño: Especial de stand up

9 January

Movies

San Andreas – The Rock tries to work out a way to punch an earthquake in the face.

TV

Alien Contact: Outer Space

8 January

Movies

The BFG – Steven Spielberg‘s adaptation of Roald Dahl’s classic children’s story about a giant with a big heart.

The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin – Celebrating Armistead Maupin, following his evolution from conservative into a gay rights pioneer whose novels inspired millions.

TV

Chasing Monsters

Cold Water Cowboys

Frenemies: Loyalty Turned Lethal

So You Think You’d Survive?

Tundukkan Playboy Itu

7 January

Movies

JIMI: All is By My Side – Controversial Jimi Hendrix biopic starring André Benjamin as the genius musician in the early stages of his success.

6 January

Movies

Concussion – Will Smith stars in this true-life tale following forensic pathologist Dr. Bennet Omalu, who made a controversial link between NFL players’ concussions and brain disorders.

House of Z – Documentary examining the rise, fall and comeback of charismatic fashion designer Zac Posen.

TV

Max & Ruby

5 January

Movies

Jabberwocky – Terry Gilliam‘s brilliantly subversive fairy-tale fantasy.

Daddy Day Camp – Sequel to the hit comedy Daddy Dare Care.

Head in the Clouds -Drama centred on a love triangle in 1930s Paris.

Jiro Dreams of Sushi – Celebrated documentary following sushi chef Jiro Ono, an 85-year-old master whose $300-a-plate restaurant is legendary among Tokyo food fans.

Julie & Julia – Meryl Streep and Amy Adams appear in this story of the life of chef Julia Child in the early years of her culinary career, contrasted with the life of young New Yorker Julie Powell, who aspires to cook all 524 recipes in Child’s landmark cookbook.

Love the Coopers – For their annual Christmas celebration, Sam Cooper (John Goodman) and his wife Charlotte (Diane Keaton) welcome four generations of extended family to their home.

The Physician – Drama about an medical apprentice in 11th-century Persia.

Think Like a Man Too – A wedding weekend in Vegas goes wrong when the men and women attempt to one-up each other during a chaotic night of debauched behaviour.

TV

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee

Devilman Crybaby

Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency

The End of the F***ing World

Outsiders

Rotten

Sin Senos sí Hay Paraíso

Underground

4 January

Movies

Conan the Barbarian – So-bad-it’s-fun silliness with Jason Momoa (Game Of Thrones, Justice League), swinging the sword as Conan. Starts serious, then gets crazier as it continues.

Green White Green (And All The Beautiful Colours In My Mosaic Of Madness) – Three young Nigerians explore the directions in which their lives could go.

Admission – Paul Rudd teams up with Tina Fey, for this very average rom-com set in a university admissions department.

3 January

Movies

Jora 10 Numbaria – Punjabi gangster film, written and directed by Amardeep Singh Gill.

2 January

Movies

Mustang Island – After his girlfriend dumps him at a New Year’s Eve party, Bill and his pals drive to a beach town to win her back. Touching indie.

I Am Not Madame Bovary – After being conned by her ex-husband, a woman challenges the Chinese legal system.

Aval – Indian haunted house horror film co-written and directed by Milind Rau.

TV

The Jack King Affair

Can’t Cope, Won’t Cope

1 January

Movies

Super Dark Times: a stylish and confident debut feature from director Kevin Phillips. More

Super Dark Times – One of 2017’s best under-the-radar horror films follows a group of students who find themselves connected by a disturbing secret, which changes their friendship forever.

Aajcha Divas Majha – Indian political drama, about a caring minister who helps an elderly singer overcome obstacles set by a powerful bureaucracy.

A Royal Night Out – On V-E Day in 1945, teenage princesses Elizabeth (Sarah Gadon) and Margaret (Bel Powley) join the celebrations in London.

The Adventures of the American Rabbit – ‘80s animated tale in which a rabbit finds he can basically turn into Captain America – complete with stars and stripes costume.

Aata Pita – A desk clerk dreams of starting a new life as a writer.

Badha – Indian film following a young woman suspected of practicing witchcraft, who is forced to live apart from her family.

Black Knight – Martin Lawrence turns time traveller when he finds himself being thrown from a medieval themed amusement park straight into 14th century England.

The Believers – ‘80s thriller about a psychiatrist (Martin Sheen) trying to protect his son from an evil cult.

Camp Cool Kids – A young boy confronts his fears at a Christian youth camp.

Bruno and Boots: The Wizzle War – Students rebel against a new teaching style.

The Damned Rain (Gabhricha Paus) – Indian drama about a farmer struggling to survive.

Die Hard 4.0 (Live Free or Die Hard) – Dumb Die Hard sequel, which pits John McClane (Bruce Willis) against a sinister computer hacker.

Devrai – An eccentric man becomes obsessed with a small patch of land, revealing he suffers from a psychological condition.

Dries – Documentary portrait of Fashion Designer Dries Van Noten.

Eight Men Out – Baseball movie starring John Cusack and D.B. Sweeney as unhappy Chicago White Sox players who agree to lose the 1919 World Series for a big payoff.

Professional Go player Lee Sedol. More

AlphaGo – Fantastic documentary about how the ancient Chinese board game ‘Go’ is advancing artificial intelligence – following a legendary Go master as he takes on a computer challenger for the first time in history.

Extraction – When a retired CIA agent is kidnapped, his son embarks on an unauthorised mission to rescue him.

Empire of Scents (Le Nez) – Documentary about how our sense of smell has evolved over time.

Eye of the Needle – ‘80s spy movie starring Donald Sutherland.

Happy Hunting – Survival thriller about a drug addict being hunted by rednecks.

Functional Fitness – Documentary exploring the success of Crossfit.

Heartthrob – Thriller about a shy boy who falls in love with a popular girl – with their unexpected relationship taking a dark turn.

He Named Me Malala – Documentary about Pakistani schoolgirl Malala Yousafzai, who became a political icon after being attacked by the Taliban.

Hridaynath – A teacher taps into his dark side following a heart transplant.

Hot Shots! Part Deux – Comedy spoof sequel in which Charlie Sheen sends up action films.

Infinity Chamber – A man wakes up in a futuristic prison and has to outsmart a robot in order to escape.

Ideachi Kalpana – Legal comedy about a lawyer who decides to file a bogus law suit.

Kay Dyache Bola – Two students falsely accused of murder rely on an inexperienced lawyer to defend their case.

Double Impact – Separated at birth, two twins grow up to be expert martial artists – because of course they do, they’re both played by Jean-Claude Van Damme.

Maacher Jhol – A Paris-based chef faces a cooking challenge in his hometown.

Mi Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy – An unhappy man is visited by an ancient king when he curses his heritage.

Maza Pati Karodpati – A young woman learns to value love over money.

Murder on the Cape – Based on a true story, an out of work fisherman is suspected of murder after an an affair with a fashion writer who’s wintering on the Cape.

The Patriot – Mel Gibson and Heath Ledger star in this story of a farmer driven to lead the Colonial Militia during the American Revolution following the death of his son.

Pokemon The Movie: Volcanion and The Mechanical Marvel – A mystical Pokémon who hates humans must team up with Ash to rescue the Azoth Kingdom.

The Rehearsal – A drama student uses his girlfriend’s family scandal as inspiration for his end-of-year show.

Saved! – Jena Malone and Mandy Moore star in this story of a Christian student who’s ostracised after falling pregnant.

Sanai Choughade – Indian comedy drama about a couple who are forced to arrange a marriage for their picky cousin.

The Siege of Firebase Gloria – ‘80s military film about a seargent and his sidekick, defending a base from the VietCong.

Species III – Fairly dreary second sequel to the fun original sci-fi film, about an alien who takes the form of a beautiful woman to seduce her victims.

Soldiers of Fortune – Rich thrillseekers pay to take part in real-life military conflicts, with disastrous results.

Time Please – A newly married husband and wife face challenges from the past.

Yanda Kartavya Aahe – Can a four-day honeymoon save an ailing arranged marriage?

Treasures from the Wreck of the Unbelievable – Documentary investigating the story behind British artist Damien Hirst’s major exhibition of oceanic treasures.

Shahanpan Dega Deva – Five mental asylum inmates attempt to save a city from a terrorist plot.

TV

Women Behind Bars

We Speak Dance

Weeds

Trotro

SamSam

Not Alone

Martin Luther: The Idea that Changed the World (A Return to Grace: Luther’s Life and Legacy)

Maddman: The Steve Madden Story

Lovesick

Lockup: County Jails

The Frozen Dead (Glacé)

Fullmetal Alchemist

Friends

Eastsiders

The Deep





Read more

The most binge-able box sets of all time revealed

Will Smith coming back for ‘Bright’ sequel from Netflix

7 New Netflix Shows to Binge in January 2018, and the Best Episodes of Each