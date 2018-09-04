New Police Academy movie on the way, says Steve Guttenberg

Steve Guttenburg, the star of the Police Academy movies, has confirmed that another is in the pipeline.

Guttenberg, who played the wise-cracking Officer Carey Mahoney, revealed the plans in a Twitter conversation with a fan.

On asking him to consider London for a possible sequel, he replied: “Adam, the next Police Academy is coming, no details yet, but it is in a gift bag being readied!”

Adam , the next Police Academy is coming, no details yet, but it is in a gift bag being readied! https://t.co/HxzdmqS6WP — Steve Guttenberg (@SteveGuttbuck) September 3, 2018





It would be the eighth in the series, the first seven movies being released in quick succession from 1984 to 1994.

The first was a raunchy R-rated comedy, with Guttenberg among a ragtag group of recruits who attend the academy of Commandant Eric Lassard, played by the late George Gaynes.

(Credit: Warner Bros/Reuters) More

It made a star of Guttenberg, along with the likes of Michael Winslow, who played beatboxing recruit Jones, Kim Cattrall and Bobcat Goldthwaite.

Guttenberg in particular went on to become hot property in Hollywood, starring in hits like Three Men and a Baby, Short Circuit and Cocoon.

Latter films softened the tone, however, aiming at a more PG-orientated audience, as well as diminishing returns.

(Credit: Warner Bros) More

The final movie, Police Academy: Mission to Moscow, was a box office disaster, making just $126,000 in the US.

By that stage, only Winslow’s Jones, Gaynes’ Lassard, David Graf’s gun-nut Tackleberry and G.W. Bailey’s Captain Harris remained of the original cast.

Read more

Die Hard 6 title confirmed

The Rock warns of ‘a**hole’ Facebook scammers

Italian filmmaker wears Weinstein t-shirt on red carpet



