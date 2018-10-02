New 'Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse' trailer introduces the many web-slingers of the Spider-Verse

Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Tom Holland… a lot of actors have already played Spider-Man on film, but that number is about to increase exponentially with the release of Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse.

Sony Pictures has released a new trailer for December’s big-budget animation and it introduces a whole bunch on new web-slingers who can all lay claim to the Spider-Man mantle.

First of all we meet Jake Johnson’s Peter Parker. He’s the Spider-Man we know and love (the trailer even suggests he could be Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man: watch out for the cafe scene). Then we meet Shameik Moore’s Miles Morales, the first non-white Spider-Man, who exists in a parallel universe.

Then in quick succession we meet Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld), Spider-Man Noir (Nicolas Cage), an anime Spider-Girl, and finally Spider-Ham AKA Peter Porker (John Mulaney).

Not to be confused with Spider-Pig AKA Harry Plopper of The Simpsons Movie fame.

Spider-Ham introduces himself in Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures) More

It looks like Morales opens up a gateway between the Spider-Verses using a “collider” in the film, and so he must team up with the other Spider-People, tackle some of his most iconic adversaries, and get himself home in time for dinner.

There’s no room for Uncle Ben in this Spider-Man story.

Here’s the synopsis and the new poster.

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the creative minds behind The Lego Movie and 21 Jump Street, bring their unique talents to a fresh version of a different Spider-Man Universe, with a groundbreaking visual style that’s the first of its kind.

Spider-Man™: Into the Spider-Verse’s new poster (Sony Pictures) More

Spider-Man™: Into the Spider-Verse introduces Brooklyn teen Miles Morales, and the limitless possibilities of the Spider-Verse, where more than one can wear the mask. Bob Persichetti and Peter Ramsey direct, along with Rodney Rothman.

Spider-Man™: Into the Spider-Verse is in cinemas 12 December, with previews 8-9 December.

Read more

Lady Gaga fans are trolling Venom

Indy 5 sets writer’s room

Vic and Bob to make Michael Jackson film