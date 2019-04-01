New trailer for 'Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon' introduces the hilarious Lu-La

Studiocanal has today released a new trailer for Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon that introduces a new extraterrestrial member to the flock – Lu-La, a purple alien who needs Shaun’s help to get back home to her planet.

Think E.T. meets Wallace and Gromit, with burp gags thrown in for good measure.

The intergalactic visitor, described as “an impish and adorable alien”, crash lands near Mossy Bottom Farm and is adopted by Shaun and the flock who embark on an epic adventure to return her to her home planet.

Shaun The Sheep and Lu-La. (©2019 Aardman Animations Ltd and STUDIOCANAL SAS All Rights Reserved.) More

The sequel to 2015’s Shaun The Sheep Movie looks set to be a Spielbergian adventure movie, painted on a much bigger canvas than its predecessor and the CBBC series that inspired both films.

Read more: Toy Story 4 trailer lands online

Like the previous Shaun The Sheep film, it looks like Farmageddon will have very little or even no dialogue from its characters, although CBeebies icon Justin Fletcher will return to voice Shaun’s iconic bleets and baas.

Shaun gets a slice of the action in this new still from Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon. (©2019 Aardman Animations Ltd and STUDIOCANAL SAS All Rights Reserved.) More

Along with the new trailer, we’ve now got a new synopsis for the film, which gives us our best indication yet at the plot of the new film from stop-motion pioneers Aardman Animation, whose previous films include the Oscar-winning Wallace & Gromit, Early Man, and Pirates! In an Adventure with Scientists!.

Lu-La seems to possess supernatural powers. (©2019 Aardman Animations Ltd and STUDIOCANAL SAS All Rights Reserved.) More

Synopsis: Strange lights over the quiet town of Mossingham herald the arrival of a mystery visitor from far across the galaxy…

Story continues