New trailer for 'Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon' introduces the hilarious Lu-La
Studiocanal has today released a new trailer for Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon that introduces a new extraterrestrial member to the flock – Lu-La, a purple alien who needs Shaun’s help to get back home to her planet.
Think E.T. meets Wallace and Gromit, with burp gags thrown in for good measure.
The intergalactic visitor, described as “an impish and adorable alien”, crash lands near Mossy Bottom Farm and is adopted by Shaun and the flock who embark on an epic adventure to return her to her home planet.
The sequel to 2015’s Shaun The Sheep Movie looks set to be a Spielbergian adventure movie, painted on a much bigger canvas than its predecessor and the CBBC series that inspired both films.
Like the previous Shaun The Sheep film, it looks like Farmageddon will have very little or even no dialogue from its characters, although CBeebies icon Justin Fletcher will return to voice Shaun’s iconic bleets and baas.
Along with the new trailer, we’ve now got a new synopsis for the film, which gives us our best indication yet at the plot of the new film from stop-motion pioneers Aardman Animation, whose previous films include the Oscar-winning Wallace & Gromit, Early Man, and Pirates! In an Adventure with Scientists!.
Synopsis: Strange lights over the quiet town of Mossingham herald the arrival of a mystery visitor from far across the galaxy…
When the intergalactic visitor – an impish and adorable alien called LU-LA – crash-lands near Mossy Bottom Farm, Shaun soon sees an opportunity for alien-powered fun and adventure and sets off on a mission to shepherd LU-LA home.
Her magical alien powers, irrepressible mischief and galactic sized burps soon have the flock enchanted. Shaun takes his new extra-terrestrial friend on the road to Mossingham Forest to find her lost spaceship, unaware that a sinister alien-hunting agency is on their trail.
Can Shaun and the flock avert Farmageddon on Mossy Bottom Farm before it’s too late?
Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon arrives in UK cinemas on 18 October, 2019.